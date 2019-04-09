Huawei P30 Pro is set to launch in India today at an event in New Delhi, where the Huawei P30 Lite is also likely to make an appearance. The Huawei P30 Pro India launch event is set for 12 noon, and you can watch it right here on Gadgets 360. The highlights of Huawei's latest flagship smartphone are its camera setup and high-end specifications, including 8GB of RAM. Huawei P30 Pro price in India is likely to be north of Rs. 75,000.

To recall, the Huawei P30 Pro was unveiled globally at an event in Paris late last month. At the event, we also saw the launch of Huawei P30, but based on the company's track record and the Amazon India landing page of P30 series, we can expect that the latter will not make its way into the country. On the other hand, the Huawei P30 Lite, which was quietly announced late last month, is likely to be offered in India as a more affordable option.

The Huawei P30 Pro India launch can be watched right here:

Huawei P30 Pro price in India (expected)

Huawei P30 Pro price in Europe was set at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 77,800) for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model, going up to EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 85,600) for the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant, and EUR 1,249 (roughly Rs. 97,300) for the top-end 8GB RAM/ 512GB storage option. We can expect Huawei to bring fewer variants of the smartphone to India, perhaps only the base variant, and its pricing can be expected to be in line with the Europe pricing.

Huawei P30 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Huawei P30 Pro runs EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie. It sports a 6.47-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, complete with a waterdrop-shaped display notch and an in-display fingerprint sensors. The screen also uses Acoustic Display Technology that uses an in-screen maglev speaker to turn the display itself into a speaker like LG's G8 ThinQ smartphone.

The Huawei P30 Pro is powered by the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. Of course, the biggest highlight of the Huawei P30 Pro is its camera setup. It's good enough for DxOMark to place it at the very top of its rankings, with an overall score of 112.

Huawei has added a quad-camera setup on the P30 Pro, which houses a 40-megapixel primary camera with 1/1.7-inch Huawei SuperSpectrum Sensor and f/1.6 (27mm) lens, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle secondary camera with an f/2.2 (16mm) lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/3.4 (125mm) lens, and a Time-of-Flight (TOF) camera.

Huawei P30 Pro First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro also has dual OIS (optical image stabilisation). You also get Colour Temperature and Flicker sensor. The camera setup enables 5x optical, 10x hybrid, and 50x digital zoom. For selfies, the Huawei P30 Pro features a 32-megapixel front shooter with an f/2.0 lens, as well as AI HDR+ to optimise overexposed and backlit selfies.

The Huawei P30 Pro runs by a 4,200mAh battery with wireless charging, as well as reverse wireless charging. It also supports Huawei's 40W Super Charge fast charging tech. Finally, the Huawei P30 Pro has an IP68-certified build.