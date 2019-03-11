Technology News

Huawei P30 Series Teasers Show Off Super Zoom Lens Capabilities

, 11 March 2019
Huawei P30 Series Teasers Show Off Super Zoom Lens Capabilities

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Richard Yu

Huawei P30 is set to launch on March 26

Highlights

  • Huawei P30 is teased yet again to come with lossless zoom feature
  • Teaser posters hint at perscope-style zoom lens on Huawei P30
  • Huawei P30, P30 Pro is set to launch March 26

Huawei CEO Richard Yu has shared teaser posters of the upcoming P30 series, hinting again at the smartphones' impressive lossless zoom capabilities. The Huawei P30 Pro is set to feature a periscope-style zoom camera, something that has been confirmed by Huawei's VP of Global Product Marketing Clement Wong. And now, these posters give a glimpse at the capabilities of the impressive camera on the Huawei P30 series. The Huawei P30, along with the Huawei P30 Pro, will launch in Paris on March 26.

Yu has shared several teaser posters on Weibo and all of them hint at the Huawei P30 series' zoom capabilities. The photos show a zoomed in spot of an otherwise landscape picture, and the zoomed in section is seen to be captured without noise or loss of detail. This clearly indicates that the Huawei P30 series will come with lossless zoom capabilities, something that has been teased before as well.

While the zoom specifics haven't been detailed by the company, it should be better than the predecessor P20 Pro, that came with 3X optical and up to 5X hybrid zoom capabilities. The P30 series phones will also come with a next-generation night camera, which will be a 'major upgrade' to the Huawei P20 Pro.

Huawei P30 Pro to Sport Periscope-Style Zoom Camera, VP Confirms

Past rumours suggest that the phones will sport OLED screens, a dewdrop-shaped notch in the front and a fingerprint sensor embedded under the display. The Huawei P30 will sport a triple rear camera setup at the back, while the P30 Pro will sport a quad camera setup at the back. The sensors will be aligned vertically accompanied by a dual-LED flash module.

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro smartphones are expected to be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, with the P30 said to feature a 6.1-inch OLED panel, whereas the Huawei P30 Pro is said feature a larger 6.5-inch display. The Huawei P30 is said to have a maximum of 40-megapixel and support for 5x lossless zoom. At the front, it is expected to have a 24-megapixel selfie camera. The Huawei P30 will reportedly come in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage bundle, while the Huawei P30 Pro is said to come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage bundles.

Comments

Further reading: Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30 Teaser Posters, Richard Yu
Tasneem Akolawala
Huawei P30 Series Teasers Show Off Super Zoom Lens Capabilities
Comment
 
 

