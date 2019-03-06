Technology News

Huawei P30 Pro to Sport Periscope-Style Zoom Camera, VP Confirms

, 06 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei P30 Pro to Sport Periscope-Style Zoom Camera, VP Confirms

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Huawei P30 series is set to launch on March 26

Highlights

  • Huawei P30 series will feature a periscope zoom camera
  • Huawei's Marketing VP Clement Wong confirmed this
  • The phone will see an upgrade in low-light photography as well

Huawei P30 and the P30 Pro are all set to launch on March 26 in Paris. Ahead of the launch, the company has now confirmed a few camera details on the upcoming phones. Huawei's VP of Global Product Marketing, Clement Wong says that the Huawei P30 Pro will sport a periscope-style zoom camera. While Wong didn't detail the zoom capabilities, it should be better than the predecessor P20 Pro, that came with 3X optical and up to 5X hybrid zoom capabilities. The Huawei P30 series has been rumoured to sport lossless zoom capabilities. Separately, the company released a teaser video about zoom and speaker features, while a leak detailed RAM and storage variants.

Wong confirmed the P30 Pro periscope-style camera to Android Central, while also saying that the Huawei P30 series will significantly up its game in low-light photography as well. He said that the P30 series phones will come with a next-generation night camera, which will be a 'major upgrade' to the Huawei P20 Pro that already performs great in low-light areas. OEMs have been scrambling to up their low-light photography game ever since Pixel 3's night sight mode was introduced last year, and Huawei will look to upgrade on that front too.

While Wong confirmed that the P30 will sport a periscope zoom lens, he didn't exactly go into the specifics of the zooming capabilities. It is rumoured that the P30 series will support lossless zoom, and Huawei has been teasing it as well in the past. However, Wong only points towards a recent sample photo that was posted online. The photo of the moon taken by CEO Richard Yu and its detail suggests at amplified zooming capabilities. Wong only says that the photo was taken on-device, handheld, with no additional help.

Wong also promises that the P30 Pro's camera would offer "something nobody (has done) before." This hints at mechanical zoom lens integration, but it's all speculation at this point.

A video teaser has also surfaced of the upcoming Huawei P30 series and the moon photo sample again makes an appearance in the video, teasing the upgraded zooming capabilities. The teaser also hints at speaker improvements indicating that there may be stereo speakers integrated this time around. You can watch the teaser video below:


Separately, tipster Roland Quandt has leaked that the Huawei P30 will come in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage bundle, while the Huawei P30 Pro comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage bundles. He also states that the configuration will depend on the country it is launched, and even colour options, and that more RAM + storage options may be introduced as the launch is still far away.

Design wise, leaked renders suggest that the phones will sport a dewdrop-shaped notch in the front. The Huawei P30 will sport a triple rear camera setup at the back, while the P30 Pro will sport a quad camera setup at the back. The sensors will be aligned vertically accompanied by a dual-LED flash module. The volume and power buttons are housed on the right edge, and the fingerprint sensor is embedded underneath the display.

Previous rumours suggest that the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro smartphones will sport OLED screens with a waterdrop-style notch and optical in-display fingerprint sensors. The phones will also reportedly be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC. The Huawei P30 is said to be coming with a 6.1-inch OLED panel with 8GB of RAM, whereas the Huawei P30 Pro will feature a larger 6.5-inch display with 12GB of RAM. The Huawei P30 is said to have a maximum of 40-megapixel and support for 5x lossless zoom. At the front, it is expected to have a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Huawei P30

Huawei P30

Display6.00-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera24-megapixel
OSAndroid Pie
Rear Camera40-megapixel
Battery Capacity4,000mAh
Further reading: huawei, Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Uber Not Criminally Liable in Fatal 2018 Arizona Self-Driving Crash
Delhi Government Launches 'One Delhi' App, Helps Users Plan Journeys on Metro and Buses
Huawei P30 Pro to Sport Periscope-Style Zoom Camera, VP Confirms
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S8
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio to Offer Double Data to Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro Buyers
  2. Xiaomi Reveals New Features Coming to MIUI 10 and MIUI 11
  3. Brace Yourselves for a Password-Free Web in the Near Future
  4. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  5. 'Paytm First' Loyalty Programme Takes on Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus
  6. This New Microsoft Excel Feature Will Save You a Lot of Time
  7. Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11 With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10, S10e to Be Officially Unveiled in India Today
  9. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung M30 and A50, MWC 2019, and More News This Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.