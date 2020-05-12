Huawei P30 Pro New Edition has been launched in the German market as a new smartphone offering. The phone has identical design and specifications as the Huawei P30 Pro launched last year, but it seems to have added a new Silver Frost colour option. A similar colour option was launched in the Huawei P40 series this year, and the company has now introduced it in the new Huawei P30 Pro New Edition as well. Ever since Huawei has been banned in the US, it hasn't been able to release phones with Google apps. However, phones originally released prior to the blacklisting can still use Google apps, and Huawei is trying to make the most from this little detail by launching new versions of older phones. Therefore, it has launched the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition with no iterations – it just offers Google apps support and a new Silver Frost colour option.

Huawei P30 Pro New Edition price, availability

The Huawei P30 Pro New Edition is up for pre-sale in Germany with a price tag of EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 61,100) for the unlocked variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It is on sale in Black, Aurora, and Silver Frost colour options. All those who pre-order get a Huawei FreeBuds 3 and Huawei Mini Speaker free. Pre-order customers can also opt to buy the Huawei Watch GT 2 alongside for just EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 28,500) extra. WinFuture was the first to report of this new product launch.

Huawei P30 Pro New Edition specifications

The listing does not offer specifications, but the report suggests that the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition has identical specifications to the last year's Huawei P30 Pro. It does run on the latest Android 10-based EMUI 10, but features the same 6.47-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. The Huawei P30 Pro New Edition is powered by 7nm manufacturing process-based octa-core Kirin 980 SoC. Underneath the display panel, Huawei has included an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Huawei P30 Pro New Edition also has a 40-megapixel primary camera, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle secondary camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a Time-of-Flight (TOF) camera. The camera setup enables 5x optical, 10x hybrid, and 50x digital zoom. For selfies, the Huawei P30 Pro features a 32-megapixel front shooter.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.