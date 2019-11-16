After rolling out the Android 10-Based EMUI 10 update for Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro users in China, the global update rollout has also commenced. Alongside, the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro, the Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20X, and Huawei Mate 20 Pro phones are also receiving the Android 10-based EMUI 10 update. The rollout has begun in Europe, but it shouldn't be long before other regions start receiving the update. The EMUI 10 update brings along a new UX design, faster performance, and much more.

Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro are now receiving this Android 10 update with EMUI version 10.0.0.168, and the update size is a hefty 4GB – based on the screenshots shared by Huawei Central. On the other hand, Huawei Mate 20 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro are now receiving the EMUI 10 update with version number 10.0.0.154, while the Huawei Mate 20 X (4G) is receiving EMUI version 10.0.0.180. HuaweiCentral has shared screenshots of the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro phones update, and the size is a large 4.50GB. Ensure that you install the update while the phone is on charge, and under a strong Wi-Fi connection. If you haven't received a push notification as of yet, check manually by going into Settings > System > Software update > Check for Updates. You can also alternatively open HiCare app > Update > Check for updates.

As mentioned, the rollout is currently underway in Europe, and it should arrive to other global markets soon. Huawei claims it brings “fast and stable performance” with EMUI 10. Furthermore, EMUI 10 brings dark mode, a new UI, and an upgraded magazine lock screen as well as support for colourful always-on display. EMUI 10 also packs new capabilities relating to multi-screen collaboration. It will enable phones to seamlessly communicate with other devices, including drones, televisions, smartwatches, and more. In addition to new UI elements, EMUI 10 also brings Huawei's Android Auto replacement – HiCar. This app is supported by over 30 automobile makers and it can work with over 120 car models right now.