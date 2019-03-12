Huawei P30 series is all set to launch in Paris on March 26, and while it's currently embroiled in an unethical marketing campaign controversy, the leaks surrounding the phones refuse to die. The Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro have been allegedly been spotted on NCC certification in Taiwan and the TKDN site in Indonesia. Separately, the cheaper variant - Huawei P30 Lite - has been spotted on a Polish onlilne retailer's site, even before the launch, revealing price details.

Huawei phones with model number ELE-L29 and VOG-L29 have allegedly been spotted on NCC, and the former is expected to be Huawei P30 while the latter is presumed to be the P30 Pro. That is because, the ELE-L29 variant is listed to pack 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM, and offer 128GB internal storage. Whereas, the VOG-L29 is listed to pack 8GB RAM and offer 128GB and 256GB internal storage. Both the phones come with 4G full-band and NFC support, while the VOG-L29 also supports wireless charging.

Indonesia's TKDN has allegedly listed three Huawei smartphones carrying the model numbers VOG-L29, ELE-L29 and MAR-LX2. The listing doesn't detail any specifications of the device, but the MAR-LX2 is now presumed to be the Huawei P30 Lite. These listings were first spotted by 5GMobilephone.net.

Speaking of the Huawei P30 Lite, the most reasonably priced variant has now been spotted on a Polish online retailer called X-com. The listing doesn't reveal specifications of the phone, or its design, but it does reveal the price. The 128GB variant is priced at PLN 1,599 (roughly Rs. 29,100). The other two variants' prices still remain unknown.

Huawei recently published P30 teaser photos hinting at its super zoom capabilities. However, now it's come to light that the photos were in fact taken from a DSLR, and not the Huawei P30. One of the photos was taken from a photographer's portfolio and one was even sourced from Getty Images.

Previous rumours suggest that the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro smartphones will sport a maximum of 40-megapixel and support for 5x lossless zoom. At the front, it is expected to have a 24-megapixel selfie camera. The phones will also reportedly be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC. The Huawei P30 is said to be coming with a 6.1-inch OLED panel with up to 8GB of RAM, whereas the Huawei P30 Pro will feature a larger 6.5-inch display with up to 12GB of RAM.