Huawei P30 Pro Periscope Camera Internals Revealed in New Teardown Video

By | Updated: 23 April 2019 14:27 IST
Photo Credit: JerryRigEverything

Huawei P30 Pro periscope camera module

Highlights
  • Huawei P30 Pro periscope camera consists of three parts
  • The angled mirror allows sensor and lens to lay flat
  • Module takes up to 40 percent of the length-wide phone space

After doing a series of scratch and bend test on the Huawei P30 Pro, JerryRigEverything has now indulged in a teardown, showing us the phone's repairability and the coveted periscope lens. The teardown reveals that the P30 Pro's bottom 8-megapixel periscope camera is made of three parts – one containing the actual image sensor, the other contains the telephoto lens, and the last component has the angled mirror that allows the whole thing to lay flat, instead of sticking out of the phone.

Detailing the periscope camera in his teardown video, JerryRigEverything explains that the periscope module takes up to 30 to 40 percent of the length-wide space of the phone. The module, as mentioned, consists of three parts, and all the parts are glued together with a full metal surround shell protecting it further. When the protective ring is broken, the image sensor is seen residing perpendicular, instead of parallel to the back of the phone. The image sensor actually captures all the photo data and sends it to the phone. The telephoto lens sits right next to it, in the same angle, and this one actually magnifies the image, enabling the 5x optical zoom.

The angled mirror glass is the third and last component that allows the captured light to reflect and pass through the perpendicular lens and sensor for capturing the data. The angled mirror is the part that actually helps in keeping the sensor and lens lay flat inside the phone, instead of sticking out by 2 to 3cm.


Other notable things in the teardown include the glued battery that takes some effort to rip apart from the phone, and the heavily glued-down glass at the back that puts greater risk of breakage, and makes repairs difficult to start. iFixit did a teardown of the phone a few weeks ago, and gave it a repairability score of 4 out of 10.

As mentioned, the Huawei P30 Pro was also put through the fire, bend, and scratch tests, and it passed the bend test successfully. It suffered scratches after level 7, and the fingerprint scanner continued to work even after heavy scratch damage.

