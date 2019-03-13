Technology News
Huawei P30 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With Kirin 980 SoC, Performs Similar to Huawei Mate 20 Pro

13 March 2019
Huawei P30 Pro will be powered by the 7nm Kirin 980 SoC

Highlights

  • Huawei P30 Pro was sighted running Android 9 Pie
  • The upcoming smartphone might pack four rear cameras
  • It has been confirmed to feature a periscope-style camera

Huawei P30 Pro – the Chinese smartphone maker's upcoming flagship – is all set to make its grand debut at an event in Paris later this month. Prior to its official launch, the Huawei P30 has been spotted on Geekbench, spilling the beans on some important details in the process. The flagship smartphone's visit to the benchmarking platform revealed that it will be powered by the in-house 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and will run Android 9 Pie.

The Huawei P30 Pro's Geekbench listing revealed that it will carry the model number “HUAWEI VOG-L29”. The processor is listed as an octa-core processor clocked at 1.80GHz paired with 8GB of RAM. The SoC in question here is the Kirin 980 that also powers the flagship Huawei Mate 20 Pro (Review). As for the benchmark tally, the Huawei P30 Pro scored 3,289 and 9,817 on Geekbench single-core and multi-core tests respectively. The Huawei P30 Pro's Geekbench listing was first spotted by LetsGoDigital.

The Huawei Mate P30 Pro's Geekbench performance is in the same ballpark as the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is not surprising since both the smartphones are powered by the same processor. On the software side, the Huawei P30 Pro was spotted running Android 9 Pie on the benchmarking platform. The Huawei P30 Pro is expected to be launched alongside the Huawei P30 and the Huawei P30 Lite at an event on March 26, 2019.

As for the rest of the specifications, the Huawei P30 Pro has already been confirmed to feature a periscope-style zoom camera that will reportedly offer lossless zoom capabilities. The teasers released by the company indicate that the Huawei P30 Pro will offer some incredible zooming capabilities that won't cut down on details and colour reproduction. The upcoming smartphone will feature quad rear cameras, something that has already been confirmed via a camera sample shared by Huawei's CEO.

Alleged press renders, hands-on images, and case designs also point towards the presence of four rear cameras on the Huawei P30 Pro. As per a listing on the NCC certification database in Taiwan, the Huawei P30 Pro will pack 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, although, the company might also launch variants with higher memory configuration.

