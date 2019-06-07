Technology News
  Huawei P30 Pro India Update Adds Dual View Video Mode and More; Huawei P30 12GB RAM Version Spotted on TENAA

Huawei P30 Pro India Update Adds Dual-View Video Mode and More; Huawei P30 12GB RAM Version Spotted on TENAA

The new features are rolling out via a firmware update in India right now

Updated: 7 June 2019 14:10 IST
Huawei P30 Pro India Update Adds Dual-View Video Mode and More; Huawei P30 12GB RAM Version Spotted on TENAA

Huawei P30 Pro is getting a new firmware update in India

Highlights
  • Dual-Video video and AR Measure are being added in the new firmware
  • The updates currently rolling out in India
  • A 12GB version of the P30 has been spotted on TENAA

Huawei P30 Pro is the company's current flagship camera smartphone and now, the company is rolling out a new firmware in India, which finally brings two new features such as Dual-View video and a AR Measure app to the smartphone. These features have been available in other markets for a while and now, its finally come for the Indian version too.

Huawei has sent out an official release, confirming the rollout of the new update. Our unit hasn't picked it up yet but the company tells Gadgets 360 that the update is rolling out in batches, so if you haven't received it too, you'll have a to be a little patient.

The Huawei P30 Pro (Review) update adds a new shooting mode in the camera app called Dual-View video, which lets splits the viewfinder for two camera feeds, but instead of using the main camera and the selfie camera like others have done so far, it lets you shoot using the main camera and the telephoto camera, thereby giving you a wide and a zoomed in view of the activity you're filming.

The other new feature coming with the Huawei P30 Pro update is called AR Measure, which is a separate app which is said to use the Time of Flight (ToF) 3D camera to measure the length, calculate the area and volume of objects and even measure a person's height. Huawei claims that the margin of error is around one percent . When multiple subjects are in the frame, the app is supposed to be able to measure everyone's height in one go.

This would be the second big update for the phone, following the first major one it received in April that added improvements to the fingerprint unlock, tweaks for the display, and more.

In other Huawei news, the Huawei P30, a phone which was announced alongside the P30 Pro but didn't make it to India, has been spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA with a whopping 12GB of RAM, as reported by GSMArena. The phone was launched with a 6GB RAM variant but the new listing suggests that a higher RAM version could launch soon, presumably for China only. Storage options and other hardware are reported to be the same. The new version will go by the model number ‘ELE-AL00m,' versus ‘ELE-TL00' and ‘ELE-AL00' on the current ones. Other that this, we don't have any other information about it such as pricing or availability.

Comments

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Useful 5X optical and 10X hybrid zoom
  • Superb low-light photo quality
  • Lots of storage and RAM
  • Great overall performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Slightly underwhelming display
  • Limited flexibility with EMUI 9.1
  • Optical zoom doesn’t work in low light
Read detailed Huawei P30 Pro review
Display6.47-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 980
Front Camera32-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 9
Storage256GB
Rear Camera40-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity4200mAh
Huawei P30 Pro India Update Adds Dual-View Video Mode and More; Huawei P30 12GB RAM Version Spotted on TENAA
