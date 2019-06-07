Huawei P30 Pro is the company's current flagship camera smartphone and now, the company is rolling out a new firmware in India, which finally brings two new features such as Dual-View video and a AR Measure app to the smartphone. These features have been available in other markets for a while and now, its finally come for the Indian version too.

Huawei has sent out an official release, confirming the rollout of the new update. Our unit hasn't picked it up yet but the company tells Gadgets 360 that the update is rolling out in batches, so if you haven't received it too, you'll have a to be a little patient.

The Huawei P30 Pro (Review) update adds a new shooting mode in the camera app called Dual-View video, which lets splits the viewfinder for two camera feeds, but instead of using the main camera and the selfie camera like others have done so far, it lets you shoot using the main camera and the telephoto camera, thereby giving you a wide and a zoomed in view of the activity you're filming.

The other new feature coming with the Huawei P30 Pro update is called AR Measure, which is a separate app which is said to use the Time of Flight (ToF) 3D camera to measure the length, calculate the area and volume of objects and even measure a person's height. Huawei claims that the margin of error is around one percent . When multiple subjects are in the frame, the app is supposed to be able to measure everyone's height in one go.

This would be the second big update for the phone, following the first major one it received in April that added improvements to the fingerprint unlock, tweaks for the display, and more.

In other Huawei news, the Huawei P30, a phone which was announced alongside the P30 Pro but didn't make it to India, has been spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA with a whopping 12GB of RAM, as reported by GSMArena. The phone was launched with a 6GB RAM variant but the new listing suggests that a higher RAM version could launch soon, presumably for China only. Storage options and other hardware are reported to be the same. The new version will go by the model number ‘ELE-AL00m,' versus ‘ELE-TL00' and ‘ELE-AL00' on the current ones. Other that this, we don't have any other information about it such as pricing or availability.