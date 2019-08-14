Technology News
Huawei P30, P30 Pro EMUI 9.1.0.193 Update Adds Super Night Mode Support for Front Camera, More: Report

The update also introduces the August Android security patch.

By | Updated: 14 August 2019 13:38 IST
Super Night Mode captures a long exposure shot for more details and better exposure

  • EMUI 9.1.0.193 update’s rollout is currently limited to China
  • There is no official information on its global rollout as of now
  • The update also introduces video editing features in Gallery app

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro duo is known for its photography chops, but a new update further improves the camera performance of the two phones, specifically the selfies. Huawei has reportedly begun the rollout of EMUI 9.1.0.193 update for the Huawei P30 and the P30 Pro that brings Super Night Mode support for the front camera, which ensures brighter and more detailed selfies in low-light conditions. Moreover, the update also introduces the August Android Security patch, but its release is currently limited to China only.

As per the update changelog shared by ITHome, the EMUI 9.1.0.193 update for the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro adds super night mode support for selfies. Thanks to the upgrade, users can now click better quality selfies in low-light conditions. However, the feature's implementation for the front camera might be different, because the Super Night Mode for the rear camera relies on OIS and what Huawei calls AIS (AI Image Synthesis) to take a long exposure shot in order to bring in more light and produce brighter photos as a result.

In addition to the camera upgrade, the EMUI 9.1.0.193 update also introduces the August Android security patch and a video editing feature in the gallery app to let users create personalised videos. Moreover, support for Huawei X Gentle Monster Eyewear smart glasses for an enhanced gaming experience has also arrived with the latest update for Huawei P30 and its Pro variant.

Other system changes brought by the new update include optimisations for the in-display fingerprint sensor. The changelog states that users should re-register their fingerprint to experience the enhancement. Lastly, support for China Telecom's VoLTE HD voice call has been enabled. It must be noted that EMUI 9.1.0.193 update is currently being rolled out for Huawei P30 and P30 Pro users in China, but there is no word on a global rollout schedule.

Nadeem Sarwar
