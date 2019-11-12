Technology News
Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro Android 10-Based EMUI 10 Update Now Rolling Out

The update brings along a new UX design, faster performance and much more.

Updated: 12 November 2019 12:07 IST
Huawei P30 series gets Android 10 update in China

Highlights
  • EMUI 10 update brings dark mode, new HiCar app
  • The update also brings faster performance, a new US design
  • The Android 10-based EMUI 10 update should rollout to global users soon

Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro have now started receiving the EMUI 10 update. The update is rolling out to users in China for now, and it could be possible that global rollout will commence soon. Huawei had earlier confirmed that the EMUI 10-based Android 10 update will rollout starting mid-November, and it has stayed true to its promise. The update brings along a new UX design, faster performance and much more. The version number for the Android 10-based update is EMUI 10.0.0.166.

The company has taken to the Chinese forums to announce the rollout of Android 10-based EMUI 10 rollout for Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro users. The update is rolling out after several rounds of testing to users in China. The official version of the update is EMUI 10.0.0.166 and it is rolling out via OTA. If you haven't received a push notification as of yet, check manually by going into Settings.

EMUI 10 brings a new UI, dark mode, and an upgraded magazine lock screen as well as support for colourful always-on display. In addition to new UI elements, EMUI 10 also brings Huawei's Android Auto replacement – HiCar. This app is supported by over 30 automobile makers and it can work with over 120 car models right now. EMUI 10 also packs new capabilities relating to multi-screen collaboration. It will enable Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro to seamlessly communicate with other devices, including drones, televisions, smartwatches, and more. Huawei also says it brings “fast and stable performance” with EMUI 10.

It is important to reiterate that the EMUI 10 Android 10-based update is rolling out in China, and that users globally haven't received it yet. However, now that China rollout has commenced, global rollout should begin soon.

Comments

