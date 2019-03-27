Huawei P30 Pro Receives Highest Ever DxOMark Score of 112

Huawei P30 Pro has shot up to the top of the DxOMark score chart, with a highest ever score of 112, just a day after its launch. This makes the Huawei P30 Pro better than the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei P20 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S10+. Until recently, all the three phones shared the top spot with 109 points. Huawei P30 Pro also aced the photo segment with an impressive score of 119. DxOMark lauds the phone for its high quality zoom and bokeh rendering.

In its review, DxOMark says that the Huawei P30 Pro exposure is good down to extremely low light levels, and in challenging backlit situations, the camera is intelligent enough to prioritise subject exposure over the background. It also says that autofocus works flawlessly, and that "P30 Pro renders fine details and textures better than most competitors across all light levels, and at the same time is capable of keeping noise levels low."

“With a DxOMark Mobile score of 112, the Huawei P30 Pro is the new number one in our ranking and achieves this feat by building on an outstanding Photo score of 119 points. Compared to previous Huawei models such as the P20 Pro and the Mate 20 Pro, the most obvious improvements are in the areas of bokeh and zoom, where the P30 Pro sets new benchmarks, thanks to its innovative 5x tele-camera with folded optics and ToF sensor that allows for more precise depth maps in bokeh mode,” the company notes. .

In terms of photo pros, the Huawei P30 Pro was praised for good detail and long zoom range,good target exposure even in very low light, fast and accurate autofocus, good detail in low light, very good image results when shooting with flash, apart from accurate depth estimation and good detail in bokeh mode. In terms of cons, the Huawei P30 Pro's camera was found to deliver unnatural rendering of sky colour when shooting outdoors, slightly limited dynamic range can result in highlight clipping, a range of image artefacts (including hue shift, ringing, and loss of acutance), as well as soft corners in medium-range zoom images.

DxOMark does note that the dynamic range is compromised, and isn't as good as the Mate 20, and some clipping can also occur in the highlights. In its tests, the company found that saturation to be slightly low across all light levels, and observed an unnatural cyan touch to blue skies, along with other colour casts in bright light and in indoor images.

In its video tests, it was found that the footage was prone to colour casts, and some white balance instabilities. On the video front, the Huawei P30 Pro was given a score of 97. As for video pros, the Huawei P30 Pro was said to have very good stabilisation, AF said to react quickly to scene changes with good tracking, low noise levels as well as decent detail in bright light and indoors, a generally good target exposure, apart from an accurate white balance and good colour rendering.

Finally, the 32-megapixel selfie sensor on the Huawei P30 Pro achieved a selfie score of 89 points, with DxOMark complimenting its good exposure, wide dynamic range, and accurate colour rendering.

DxOMark has published both the main camera and front camera review on its website.