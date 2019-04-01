Huawei P30 Pro Amazon Listing Tips P30 May Not Launch in India

Huawei P30 Pro now has a dedicated page on Amazon India, teasing its arrival. Notably, the company has been teasing the arrival of its P30 series since a while now, and this new dedicated page for the P30 Pro is also taking registrations of interest. While the phone is still listed as coming soon, the company could be hinting with this dedicated Huawei P30 Pro page that the Huawei P30 will not be launching in India. Huawei could be following last year's pattern of not launching the vanilla Huawei P20 variant, and only launching the P20 Pro and P20 Lite variants in India. Separately, Gadgets 360 has learned the phone is expected to launch in India early this month.

The new dedicated page for the Huawei P30 Pro is now live on Amazon India. The e-commerce giant has made the ‘Notify Me' button live, and is taking registrations of interest. This new dedicated page suggests that Huawei may only launch the P30 Pro variant in India, and skip launching the vanilla Huawei P30. Last year, Huawei only launched the Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei P20 Lite in India, and skipped launching the base P20 variant. It could be possible that Huawei follows the same pattern this year as well.

To recall, alongside the launch of the Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei P30 last month, Amazon.in teased the Huawei P30 series in general as well.

Huawei P30 Pro vs Huawei P30: What's the Difference

Unfortunately, Huawei hasn't sent out press invites for an event in India. However, Gadgets 360 has learnt from its sources that the Huawei P30 Pro will be launched in India "early this month." Huawei has also made the P30 Lite official, and it could be possible that this variant may be launched alongside.

The Huawei P30 series was unveiled last month at an event in Paris. The Huawei P30 Pro packs a bigger battery, a larger display, an additional ToF sensor, and up to 512GB of storage as well.

Huawei P30 Pro specifications

The Huawei P30 Pro runs Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.1 on top and features a 6.47-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 980 SoC, along with Mali-G76 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM as well as 512GB of inbuilt storage.

For photos and videos, the Huawei P30 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup that includes a 40-megapixel primary camera with 1/1.7-inch Huawei SuperSpectrum Sensor and f/1.6 (27mm) lens, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle secondary camera with an f/2.2 (16mm) lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/3.4 (125mm) lens, and a Time-of-Flight (TOF) camera.

The Huawei P30 Pro also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera along with an f/2.0 lens. Additionally, there is AI HDR+ support to optimise overexposed and backlit selfies.

The optics of the Huawei P30 Pro helped it achieve the highest-ever DxOMark score 112, with specifically its photo score reaching the mark of 119.

Huawei has provided a 4,200mAh battery on the P30 Pro. Besides, the phone has wireless charging support and come with a reverse wireless charging technology.

