Huawei P30 Pro – the Chinese smartphone maker's upcoming flagship offering – is less than two weeks away from its official launch, but the leaks continue to pour in. The latest one comes in the form of alleged press renders that show the Huawei P30 Pro clad in a red paintjob. The fiery red variant is claimed to be the “Sunrise” colour option that will reportedly be exclusive to the Huawei P30 Pro. The new renders also indicate that the Huawei P30 Pro will miss out on the 3.5mm headphone jack and will feature an IR blaster. The P30 on the other hand, is seen to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and miss out on the IR blaster.

The new set of alleged Huawei P30 Pro renders allegedly show a fourth colour variant of the upcoming smartphone that will reportedly go by the name “Sunrise” and will join the Black, Ice White and the Twilight/Aurora variants. The “Sunrise” variant appears to have a subtle gradient finish with a deeper tone of red on the lower part of the rear panel. However, there is no word whether it will be a limited edition model of the Huawei P30 Pro or if it will be sold in certain markets only.

Another noteworthy piece of information revealed by the alleged Huawei P30 Pro renders is that the upcoming flagship will miss out on the 3.5mm headphone jack. The bottom edge is shown housing the USB Type-C port, the SIM card slot, and the speaker, while the top edge only features the microphone hole and an IR blaster that will allow the device to act as a remote controller for devices like a TV. On the other hand, the Huawei P30 is seen to feature a headphone jack, and miss out on the IR blaster.

The renders, which come courtesy of WinFuture, show a design that is quite similar to what we've seen already in a previous leak. The quad rear cameras and the curved display with a waterdrop notch are depicted in vivid detail. The Huawei P30 Pro's recent Geekbench visit indicates that the smartphone will be powered by the Kirin 980 SoC with Android 9 Pie handling things on the software side. The Huawei P30 is rumoured to come with a periscope-style zoom camera that will reportedly offer lossless zoom capabilities.

The Huwaei P30 Pro and Huawei P30 are set to launch at the company's March 26 event in Paris, so we don't have to wait too long for details.