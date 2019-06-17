Technology News

Huawei P30 Pro Variants With 6GB, 12GB RAM Spotted on TENAA, Expected to Launch Soon

A variant of the vanilla Huawei P30 with 12GB of RAM was also spotted earlier this month.

By | Updated: 17 June 2019 10:53 IST
Huawei P30 Pro Variants With 6GB, 12GB RAM Spotted on TENAA, Expected to Launch Soon

The Huawei P30 Pro is currently available in three storage options, all with 8GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Huawei P30 Pro Variants With 6GB, 12GB RAM Spotted on TENAA
  • Huawei P30 Pro is powered by the in-house octa-core Kirin 980 SoC
  • Its cameras offer 5x optical, 10x hybrid, and 50x digital zoom

Huawei seems to be gearing up to launch a new variant of the flagship Huawei P30 Pro that will come equipped with 12GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone might also get another model that will pack 6GB of RAM. The yet-to-be-announced Huawei P30 Pro variants with 6GB and 12GB of RAM have been spotted on TENAA, which suggests that they might soon go official in China. The Huawei P30 Pro is so far available only in three storage variants with each model featuring 8GB of RAM.

To recall, the Huawei P30 Pro (Review)was launched in three storage variants with each one packing 8GB of RAM and offering a choice of storage between 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. But it now appears that Huawei wants to bring more variants to the market that offer potential Huawei P30 Pro buyers more flexibility in terms of how much RAM they want in their phone. The new variants of the Huawei P30 Pro with 6GB and 12GB of RAM were spotted by Gizmochina.

The TENAA listing of the new Huawei P30 Pro variants, carrying the model number VOG-AL00m, clearly lists the RAM capacity at 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB. The rest of the specifications, as well as the internal storage options, remain the same. The TENAA database of the flagship's new variants was published five days ago. Additionally, the Chinese smartphone maker might also launch a 12GB RAM variant of the Huawei P30, which was spotted on TENAA earlier this month.

So far, Huawei is yet to officially confirm the new variants of the Huawei P30 Pro with 6GB and 12GB of RAM. However, the TENAA listing does serve as an indication that these new models might go official in China soon, but there is no word on global availability.

