Huawei P30, P30 launch event began at 2:00pm CET (6:30pm IST) with messages from various telecom executives from Europe, with each executive praising Huawei's P-series of smartphones, followed by the entry of Richard Yu, CEO, Huawei Consumer Business Group, on the stage. Yu said that Huawei is building a better connected life with the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Richard Yu then unveiled the new Huawei P30 and P30 smartphones. He said that the phones sport an exquisite design, which is inspired by nature. The P30 and P30 Pro pack small bezels with an ultra small notch.

We will be bringing you all the details live from the event as they are revealed at the Paris Convention Center. Huawei is expected to showcase its updated P Series as well as new smartwatches. The company could also announce a wireless charging pad and a smart speaker. Based on the rumours, the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are expected to feature full-HD+ display, Kirin 980 SoC, Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1, and more. Here's how to watch the Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch event live.

Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch: What to expect

As per online reports, the Huawei P30 Pro will pack a quad-camera setup, which will house a 40-megapixel primary camera, a wide-angle secondary camera, a telephoto camera, and a ToF camera. The company is said to be using Leica-certified lenses in the camera setup. On the other hand, Huawei P30 will reportedly pack a triple camera setup and will not include a ToF camera. There will also be a 32-megapixel front shooter on both Huawei phones.

Among other specifications, the upcoming Huawei P-series smartphones are said to be coming with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB onboard storage, and the usual set of connectivity options.

In addition to the P30 and P30 Pro smartphones, Huawei is also likely to introduce Watch GT Active and Watch GT Elegant smartwatches at the event. The Huawei Watch GT Active and the Huawei Watch GT Elegant will reportedly feature the same 1.39-inch OLED (454x454 pixels) display with 326ppi that is present on the original Huawei Watch GT. There is no word about the remaining hardware specifications of the two smartwatches.

Finally, the Chinese company is also rumoured to be planning to unveil a wireless charging pad and a smart speaker in Paris. No specifics are known about both devices right now.