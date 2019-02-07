Huawei is planning to unveil the successors to the Huawei P20 smartphones at event in Paris next month, the company revealed in a press release mentioning its plans for the Polish market. The company did not share any specifics about the phones though. The company's Huawei P20 lineup included two smartphones – Huawei P20 and P20 Pro – and the company is expected to follow up the two with Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro, online reports have indicated. Part of the company's high-end smartphone lineup, the P-series phones are typically targeted the consumers who are more concerned about the design of their smartphones and the imaging capabilities.

As per a press note shared by Huawei, published by Polish website Telix.pl, it will be hosting a press event at the end of March in Paris, where it will showcase the new P-series smartphones. The press note did not include any other information about the phones, but it did state that the company plans to double its staff in Poland. It will add as many as 100 specialists to the Polish office.

According to various leaks and rumours, the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro smartphones will sport OLED screens with a waterdrop-style notch and optical in-display fingerprint sensors. The phones will also reportedly be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC. The Huawei P30 is said to be coming with a 6.1-inch OLED panel with 8GB of RAM, whereas the Huawei P30 Pro will feature a larger 6.5-inch display with 12GB of RAM.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the Huawei P30 smartphone will reportedly flaunt the same triple rear camera setup present on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. On the other hand, the Huawei P30 Pro will likely include a periscope-style rear imaging hardware to facilitate lossless optical zoom.