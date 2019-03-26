Huawei P30, P30 Pro, and P30 Lite smartphones are all set to be launched at an event today in Paris. The company will announce the new smartphones at the event which will kick off at 2:00pm CET (6:30pm IST) and will be streamed live. If leaks and rumours are anything to go by, Huawei might also unveil two new smartwatches, a wireless charging pad, and a smart speaker at the launch event. Read on to find how you can tune in to Huawei's launch event.

Huawei P30 Series launch time, live stream details

Huawei's highly anticipated launch event will start at 2:00pm CET (6:30pm IST) on March 26. For people, who won't be in attendance at the event in Paris, the company will live stream the event on the official Huawei Mobile YouTube channel. The live stream link has already gone live and you can set a reminder to tune in to the launch event as soon as it kicks off. You can also watch the Huawei P30 launch live stream below.

Huawei P30 series price (expected)

Leaks surrounding the Huawei P30 Series have intensified in the days leading up to launch event. Be it press renders, key specifications, or the accessories, we already have a good idea of how the flagship will turn out to be. As for the pricing, well, that too has been leaked multiple times in the past. As per a recent Amazon listing, the Huawei P30 Pro will be priced at EUR 1,024 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. An earlier leak had suggested that the 6GB + 128GB variant of the P30 Pro will reportedly start at EUR 999 (around Rs. 78,000) while the 8GB + 256GB model will carry a price tag of EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 86,000).

Another leak had revealed that the Huawei P30 will be priced at EUR 749 (around Rs. 58,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is no word on the price of the P30 Lite.

Huawei P30 series specifications (expected)

The Huawei P30 and the Huawei P30 Pro will reportedly be powered by the Kirin 980 SoC and will run Android Pie. The Huawei P30 Pro is said to feature a 6.47-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED display with curved edges and a waterdrop notch. The Huawei P30, on the other hand, is claimed to pack a smaller, non-curved display with a waterdrop notch and thin bezels.

The Huawei P30 Pro will feature a quad camera setup comprising of a 40-megapixel primary camera with OIS and an f/1.6 aperture, a secondary 20-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel camera with a periscope style zoom system. The fourth sensor will be a ToF camera. The Huawei P30 will have a triple rear camera setup that will reportedly house a 40-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a secondary 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a tertiary 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Huawei P30 Pro will come equipped with a 4200mAh battery, while the Huawei P30 is expected to pack a smaller 3,650mAh battery. The Huawei P30 Lite is also expected to make its debut at the launch event, but not much is known about its specifications. The Huawei Watch GT Active and the Huawei Watch GT Elegant are also expected to be launched alongside the Huawei P30 series smartphones.