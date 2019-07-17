Huawei has announced that it is bringing its GPU Turbo 3.0 feature and the new EROFS file system to budget phones as well. The features will be rolled out to phones like Huawei P30 Lite, Huawei P20 Lite, Huawei Y9, and Huawei Nova 3i, among others. GPU Turbo 3.0 optimises the gaming experience on a phone and allows for smooth intense sessions without depleting the battery too much. The new file system is touted to make phones a lot faster. The new features were launched on the Huawei P30 Pro first, and they are now rolling out to budget phones as well.

Huawei says that GPU Turbo 3.0 cuts down on SoC power consumption by 10 percent and optimises system performance to provide a seamless gaming experience. It brings faster touch response, lower energy consumption, reduces frame drops, and results in a higher average frame rate compared to when the feature is switched off. The feature was first limited to Huawei's flagship range, but it is now trickling down to budget phones as well.

GPU Turbo 3.0 supports number of Android game titles like Fortnite, Knives Out, Battle Bay, Crazy Taxi, Real Racing 3, Into the Dead 2, NBA 2K19, Dragon Nest M, Duel Links, PES2019, Dragon Ball Legends, FIFA Mobile, Free Fire, Minecraft, Helix, Plants vs. Zombie Heroes, Subway Surfers, Brawl Stars, Speed Drifters, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Vainglory, Arena of Valor, NBA 2K18, and Rules of Survival.

There's no word on when GPU Turbo 3.0 will be arriving for Huawei's budget line-up, but now that the rollout has been made official, it should happen soon. Huawei says that the P30 Lite, Huawei P20 Lite, Huawei Nova 3i, and Huawei Y9 will receive the update, with more to follow.

Huawei has also confirmed that the new EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System) feature will be rolled out to the same devices by later this month. This new file system is touted to increase the random read speed on an average by 20 percent and up to 200 percent, and it should save about 2GB of system storage as well. This updated file system is said to make the phone considerably faster than before. It will also help while launching a large app faster; and the startup speed will be faster as well. As mentioned, The EROFS feature is currently only available on the Huawei P30 Pro.