Huawei P30 Lite wasn't a part of the P30 series that the Chinese company unveiled at its Paris event on Tuesday. But the new affordable model has now been listed for pre-orders in the Philippines. The new phone, similar to the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro, sports a triple rear camera setup. The megapixel counts of the three sensors aren't in line with the high-end models, though. The P30 Lite also comes with the HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC. Huawei has also provided a waterdrop-style display notch.

Huawei P30 Lite price

The Huawei P30 Lite price in the Philippines has been set at PHP 16,990 (roughly Rs. 22,200). The phone comes in Midnight Black, Peacock Blue, and Pearl White colour options.

Presently, the Huawei P30 Lite is available for pre-orders through online stores such as Abenson and Shopee in the Philippines, while its shipment date is set for April 4.

To recall, the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro were launched in Paris on Tuesday with a starting price of EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 62,200). The phones come in multiple RAM/ storage variants, including the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM/ 512GB storage option.

Huawei P30 Lite specifications, features

The Huawei P30 Lite runs Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.0.1 on top. The phone features a 6.15-inch full-HD+ (1080x2312 pixels) IPS display along with a waterdrop-style notch design. Under the hood, there is a Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and Mali-G51 GPU.

For photos and videos, the Huawei P30 Lite sports a triple rear camera setup along with a 24-megapixel primary sensor that has an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel sensor along with an ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. The P30 Lite also has a 32-megapixel sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Huawei P30 Lite has 128GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the phone include an ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 3,340mAh battery.