Huawei P30 Lite's offline availability has been announced by the company, including pre-booking offers as well as launch offers. To recall, Huawei P30 Lite was launched in India in April, and was initially only made available via Amazon India later the same. At the time of launch, the company had announced offline availability would begin in May via Croma. Now, Huawei has announced the P30 Lite will be available via Poorvika also. Read on for all the details about the Huawei P30 Lite price in India, pre-bookings offers and dates, and more.

Huawei P30 Lite price in India, offline availability, and pre-booking offers

'To recall, the Huawei P30 Lite had been launched last month at Rs. 19,990 for its base 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage option, and this went up to Rs. 22,990 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB option. Huawei P30 Lite pre-bookings begin from Friday, May 10, via Croma and Poorvika stores. The smartphone will became available to buy from May 17, the next week.

In terms of pre-booking offers, those who pre-book the Huawei P30 Lite with the booking amount of Rs. 2,000 will get free Boat Rockerz 255 sports Bluetooth wireless earphones worth Rs. 2,990. Buyers will also get Jio cashback offer of Rs. 2,200 (44 vouchers worth Rs. 50 each will be redeemable on the Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 plans) besides up to 2.2TB of data, and 5GB additional data vouchers for 25 recharges. The company is also touting the availability of flexible EMI options.

Huawei P30 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei P30 Lite runs EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie. It features a 6.15-inch full-HD+ (1080x2312 pixels) LCD display in a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core HilSilicon Kirin 710 SoC (4 x Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.3GHz, 4 x Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz) coupled with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The company is also touting the presence of GPU Turbo 2.0.

The Huawei P30 Lite bears a triple rear camera setup with a 24-megapixel primary sensor with a wide-angle lens and an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. There is 128GB of inbuilt storage on the smartphone, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and FM radio. Sensors on the Huawei P30 Lite include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. There is also a 3,340mAh battery on board, rated to deliver up to 21 hours of talk time and a standby time of 12 hours. It also supports 10W fast charging. It measures 152.9x72.7x7.4mm and weighs 159 grams.