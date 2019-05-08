Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei P30 Lite Offline Pre Bookings Begin via Croma, Poorvika; Availability Starts May 17

Huawei P30 Lite Offline Pre-Bookings Begin via Croma, Poorvika; Availability Starts May 17

Huawei P30 Lite features a triple rear camera setup, just like the Huawei P30 Pro.

By | Updated: 8 May 2019 19:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei P30 Lite Offline Pre-Bookings Begin via Croma, Poorvika; Availability Starts May 17

Huawei P30 Lite was launched in India last month via Amazon

Highlights
  • Huawei P30 Lite was launched in India last month
  • It is available in two RAM variants - 4GB and 6GB
  • To recall, it had gone on sale via Amazon India last month

Huawei P30 Lite's offline availability has been announced by the company, including pre-booking offers as well as launch offers. To recall, Huawei P30 Lite was launched in India in April, and was initially only made available via Amazon India later the same. At the time of launch, the company had announced offline availability would begin in May via Croma. Now, Huawei has announced the P30 Lite will be available via Poorvika also. Read on for all the details about the Huawei P30 Lite price in India, pre-bookings offers and dates, and more.

Huawei P30 Lite price in India, offline availability, and pre-booking offers

'To recall, the Huawei P30 Lite had been launched last month at Rs. 19,990 for its base 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage option, and this went up to Rs. 22,990 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB option. Huawei P30 Lite pre-bookings begin from Friday, May 10, via Croma and Poorvika stores. The smartphone will became available to buy from May 17, the next week.

In terms of pre-booking offers, those who pre-book the Huawei P30 Lite with the booking amount of Rs. 2,000 will get free Boat Rockerz 255 sports Bluetooth wireless earphones worth Rs. 2,990. Buyers will also get Jio cashback offer of Rs. 2,200 (44 vouchers worth Rs. 50 each will be redeemable on the Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 plans) besides up to 2.2TB of data, and 5GB additional data vouchers for 25 recharges. The company is also touting the availability of flexible EMI options.

Huawei P30 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei P30 Lite runs EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie. It features a 6.15-inch full-HD+ (1080x2312 pixels) LCD display in a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core HilSilicon Kirin 710 SoC (4 x Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.3GHz, 4 x Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz) coupled with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The company is also touting the presence of GPU Turbo 2.0.

The Huawei P30 Lite bears a triple rear camera setup with a 24-megapixel primary sensor with a wide-angle lens and an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. There is 128GB of inbuilt storage on the smartphone, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and FM radio. Sensors on the Huawei P30 Lite include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. There is also a 3,340mAh battery on board, rated to deliver up to 21 hours of talk time and a standby time of 12 hours. It also supports 10W fast charging. It measures 152.9x72.7x7.4mm and weighs 159 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei P30 Lite, Huawei P30 Lite Price in India, Huawei P30 Lite Specifications, Croma, Poorvika
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iPhone Models Available With Up to Rs. 12,000 Cashback Offers on Paytm Mall
PUBG Mobile Gets a Baahubali-Inspired Indian Warrior Outfit, Now Available With Limited Time Discount
Huawei P30 Lite Offline Pre-Bookings Begin via Croma, Poorvika; Availability Starts May 17
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus Get Rs. 1,750 Discount on Official Website
  3. OnePlus Users Report of Speed Dial Reset Issue, Fix Coming in Next Updates
  4. Leakers Claim to Have Revealed the Entire Plot of Game of Thrones Season 8
  5. OnePlus 7 Renders, OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Leaked
  6. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Confirmed to Get Android Q Beta Builds
  7. Airtel 4G Hotspot Now Available for Rs. 399 With 50GB Data per Month
  8. Nokia 4.2 Set to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  9. Microsoft Announces a Full-Fledged Linux Kernel for Windows 10
  10. Apple, Google Remove 3 Dating Apps That Allowed Kids to Sign Up
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.