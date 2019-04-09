Huawei P30 Lite has been launched in India, at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday that also saw the launch of the company's latest flagship offering, the Huawei P30 Pro. To recall, the smartphone was quietly unveiled last month after the global unveiling of the Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei P30 at an event in Paris. The P30 Lite on the other hand was put up for pre-orders in some regions, and is a significantly more affordable offering in the series.The highlights of the Huawei P30 Lite include its triple rear camera setup, its 32-megapixel front camera, its 3,340mAh battery, and its 6.15-inch full-HD+ display. Read on for more details about the Huawei P30 Lite price in India, release date, launch offers, and specificatoins

Huawei P30 Lite price in India

The Huawei P30 Lite price in India has been set at Rs. 19,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage option, while the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 22,990. It will be available in Midnight Black and Peacock Blue colour variants, the company said in a press release. Like the Huawei P30 Pro, the Huawei P30 Lite will also be available via both Amazon India and Croma. It will go on sale via Amazon India from 12am (Midnight) IST on April 25 for Prime customers, and 12am (Midnight) IST on April 26 for regular, while Croma availability will begin in May. Launch offers include up to 5 percent cashback , no-cost EMIs, and Jio cashback up to Rs. 2,200 and 2.2TB additional data.

Huawei P30 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei P30 Lite runs EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie. It features a 6.15-inch full-HD+ (1080x2312 pixels) LCD display in a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core HilSilicon Kirin 710 SoC (4 x Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.3GHz, 4 x Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz) coupled with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The company is also touting the presence of GPU Turbo 2.0.

Huawei P30 Lite camera

The Huawei P30 Lite bears a triple rear camera setup with a 24-megapixel primary sensor with a wide-angle lens and an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. There is 128GB of inbuilt storage on the smartphone, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Huawei P30 Lite seen here in its Midnight Black colour variant

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and FM radio. Sensors on the Huawei P30 Lite include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. There is also a 3,340mAh battery on board, rated to deliver up to 21 hours of talk time and a standby time of 12 hours. It also supports 10W fast charging. It measures 152.9x72.7x7.4mm and weighs 159 grams.