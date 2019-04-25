Huawei P30 Lite has gone on sale in India, starting 12am (midnight) IST on Thursday, April 25. To recall, the smartphone was launched alongside the company's flagship offering, the Huawei P30 Pro, earlier this month. Highlights of the Huawei P30 Lite include its 32-megapixel front camera, triple rear camera setup, and 6.15-inch full-HD+ display. The smartphone is now available to purchase via Amazon India. Read on for more details about the Huawei P30 Lite price in India, release date, launch offers, and specifications

Huawei P30 Lite price in India, launch offers

The Huawei P30 Lite price in India starts at Rs. 19,990 for the 4GB/ 128GB variant, going up to Rs. 22,990 for the 6GB/ 128GB variant. It's available via Amazon India in Midnight Black and Peacock Blue colour variants. Amazon India and Croma. In an updated statement ahead of the sale, the company said the Huawei P30 Lite launch offers include no-cost EMIs and Jio cashback up to Rs. 2,200 and 2.2TB additional data (on the Rs. 198/ Rs. 299 plan).

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Huawei P30 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei P30 Lite runs EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie. It features a 6.15-inch full-HD+ (1080x2312 pixels) LCD display in a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core HilSilicon Kirin 710 SoC (4 x Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.3GHz, 4 x Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz) coupled with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The company is also touting the presence of GPU Turbo 2.0.

The Huawei P30 Lite bears a triple rear camera setup with a 24-megapixel primary sensor with a wide-angle lens and an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. There is 128GB of inbuilt storage on the smartphone, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and FM radio. Sensors on the Huawei P30 Lite include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. There is also a 3,340mAh battery on board, rated to deliver up to 21 hours of talk time and a standby time of 12 hours. It also supports 10W fast charging. It measures 152.9x72.7x7.4mm and weighs 159 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.