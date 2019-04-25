Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei P30 Lite Goes on Sale in India via Amazon: Price, Specifications, Features, and More

Huawei P30 Lite Goes on Sale in India via Amazon: Price, Specifications, Features, and More

By | Updated: 25 April 2019 00:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei P30 Lite Goes on Sale in India via Amazon: Price, Specifications, Features, and More

Huawei P30 Lite price in India starts at Rs. 19,990 for the 4GB/ 128GB variant

Highlights

Huawei P30 Lite is available in two RAM variants in India

The Huawei P30 Lite price in India begins from Rs. 19,990

The smartphone is now available to buy via Amazon India

Huawei P30 Lite has gone on sale in India, starting 12am (midnight) IST on Thursday, April 25. To recall, the smartphone was launched alongside the company's flagship offering, the Huawei P30 Pro, earlier this month. Highlights of the Huawei P30 Lite include its 32-megapixel front camera, triple rear camera setup, and 6.15-inch full-HD+ display. The smartphone is now available to purchase via Amazon India. Read on for more details about the Huawei P30 Lite price in India, release date, launch offers, and specifications

Huawei P30 Lite price in India, launch offers

The Huawei P30 Lite price in India starts at Rs. 19,990 for the 4GB/ 128GB variant, going up to Rs. 22,990 for the 6GB/ 128GB variant. It's available via Amazon India in Midnight Black and Peacock Blue colour variants. Amazon India and Croma. In an updated statement ahead of the sale, the company said the Huawei P30 Lite launch offers include no-cost EMIs and Jio cashback up to Rs. 2,200 and 2.2TB additional data (on the Rs. 198/ Rs. 299 plan).

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Huawei P30 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei P30 Lite runs EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie. It features a 6.15-inch full-HD+ (1080x2312 pixels) LCD display in a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core HilSilicon Kirin 710 SoC (4 x Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.3GHz, 4 x Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz) coupled with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The company is also touting the presence of GPU Turbo 2.0.

The Huawei P30 Lite bears a triple rear camera setup with a 24-megapixel primary sensor with a wide-angle lens and an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. There is 128GB of inbuilt storage on the smartphone, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and FM radio. Sensors on the Huawei P30 Lite include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. There is also a 3,340mAh battery on board, rated to deliver up to 21 hours of talk time and a standby time of 12 hours. It also supports 10W fast charging. It measures 152.9x72.7x7.4mm and weighs 159 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei P30 Lite, Huawei P30 Lite Price in India, Huawei P30 Lite Specifications, Amazon India
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Nintendo Switch Cartridge Delays Force Games to Go Digital Only: Sources
Huawei P30 Lite Goes on Sale in India via Amazon: Price, Specifications, Features, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 7
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi LED Smart Bulb Launched in India: Event Highlights
  2. Xiaomi's Himo T1 Electric Moped Touts 120km Range, Priced at CNY 2,999
  3. Lenovo Z6 Pro With Quad Rear Camera Setup, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  4. MSI Refreshes Its Gaming Laptops With Intel 9th Gen CPUs
  5. Mi LED Smart Bulb With Claimed '11-Year Life' Launched in India by Xiaomi
  6. Reliance Jio to Offer Broadband, Landline, TV at Rs. 600 a Month: Report
  7. Windows 10 May 2019 Update Won't Install if a USB Drive is Plugged In
  8. Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro: What's New and Different
  9. Vivo Y17 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Goes Official in India
  10. Avengers: Endgame Sold 1 Million Tickets on BookMyShow in Record Time
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.