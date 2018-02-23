Huawei P20, one of the next flagship offerings by the Chinese company, has purportedly surfaced on the TENAA site. The images available on the certification site show a vertical dual camera setup on the upcoming smartphone and reveal its metal build. Some previous rumours suggested the presence of three rear cameras on the P20, though the new images confirm their absence while showing some similarities with the initial renders.

As spotted by GSMArena, the Huawei P20 has reached TENAA with a codename EML-AL00. The images available with TENAA reveal the vertical dual rear camera setup on the Huawei P20 alongside highlighting a dual camera setup on the front. The rear-facing camera sensor also appears to include Leica optics, laser autofocus module, and dual-LED flash - all aligned vertically, one above the other. There is also a vertically-placed Huawei logo, suggesting a landscape mode for capturing images. Further, the front of the smartphone shows two camera lenses, sitting on top of a notch, similar to the iPhone X.

Despite featuring a notch, the images on TENAA site shows that Huawei P20 will come with a fingerprint sensor. This will be available below the display panel, identical to one featured on the Huawei P10. Also, the smartphone appears to have a volume rocker and power button with a textured surface on top.

Last week, some early renders of the Huawei P20 emerged online, alongside the renders showing the Huawei P20 Plus and Huawei P20 Lite. The P20 is rumoured to include a 3320mAh battery, while the P20 Plus is reported to come with a 4000mAh battery. Additionally, the handset is reported to include HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, which is already powering the Honor View 10 and Huawei Mate 10 models.

It is expected that instead of choosing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, Huawei is set to launch the P20, P20 Plus, and P20 Lite at a dedicated event in Paris next month. The event is scheduled for March 27.