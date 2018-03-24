Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei P20 Leak Suggests No Triple Camera Setup, EUR 680 Price Tag

 
, 24 March 2018
Photo Credit: WinFuture

Highlights

  • Huawei P20 specifications surfaced online
  • The smartphone won't include Huawei P20 Pro's hybrid zoom
  • It is said to have 18.7:9 aspect ratio

Huawei P20 specifications have surfaced online just days ahead of its March 27 launch. The smartphone has so far been rumoured as a cheaper version of the Huawei P20 Pro that appeared in some leaked renders recently with three camera sensors. Unlike the top-end model, the Huawei P20 is claimed to come without the premium hybrid zoom support but with AI features to enhance selfie shots. The smartphone is also expected to include a notch on the front.

The Huawei P20 Pro is rumoured to sport a whopping, 40-megapixel primary image sensor that is likely to sit alongside a dual rear camera setup. However, this 40-megapixel image sensor will not be a part of the Huawei P20, as per a report by WinFuture. The absence of the third sensor is reported to result in a drop in the optical zoom, from the hybrid 5x zoom on the Huawei P20 Pro to 2x zoom on the Huawei P20. Having said that, the camera on the Huawei P20 is claimed to retain the slow-mo video recording, which is 960fps at 720p resolution, that was originally rumoured on the flagship model.

In addition to the identical video recording functionality, the Huawei P20 is said to sport the same 24-megapixel selfie camera that was previously reported on the Huawei P20 Pro. The front camera system is also claimed to utilise Kirin 970's NPU to enable 'Light Fusion', which is a feature to enhance selfies.

As far as the display is concerned, it has already been spotted that the Huawei P20 will come with a 5.8-inch LCD panel. However, it is now reported that the panel will come with an odd, 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is also said to come with 4GB of RAM instead of the 6GB RAM on its Pro version and includes 128GB of UFS storage. It will measure 7.65mm of thickness and weight 165 grams with a 3400mAh battery that will support a SuperCharge technology. This will use the USB Type-C on the handset to offer fast charging. Further, it is said to come with no headphone jack and will not have an IP67-certified build. Besides, the Huawei P20 is expected to go on sale at EUR 680 (approximately Rs. 54,600). This is significantly lesser than the Huawei P20 Pro price that is rumoured as EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 72,100).

