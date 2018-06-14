Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei P20 Series Sells 6 Million Units Worldwide Since Launch

 
, 14 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Huawei P20 Series Sells 6 Million Units Worldwide Since Launch

Highlights

  • Huawei has announced the new sales record of its P20 series
  • The series includes the Huawei P20 Lite, Huawei P20, and Huawei P20 Pro
  • It was announced globally in March

Sales of the Huawei P20 Series has hit the mark of 6 million units worldwide. The new series, which comprises the Huawei P20 Lite, Huawei P20, and Huawei P20 Pro, globally debuted back in March as the successor to last year's Huawei P10 family. Huawei says that the latest record represents an increase of 81 percent compared to the last year sales of Huawei P10 Series. The Chinese company offers a FullView display and AI-powered camera features along with optics "co-engineered" with lens maker Leica on its latest P-Series models. The handsets also run Android Oreo out of the box. Among other models, the P20 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup.

The new sales figure emerges after the Huawei P20 Lite and P20 Pro launched in India in April. While the Huawei P20 Lite comes with a price tag of Rs. 19,999, the P20 Pro is priced at Rs. 64,999. Both smartphones are exclusively available for purchase through Amazon India.

"We see our success with the Huawei P20 Series demonstrate that we understand our markets, and show our commitment to innovation and R&D," said Kevin Ho, President of the Handsets Product Line, Huawei. "We see our success with the Huawei P20 Series as encouragement to drive us to continue to excel. Expect to see more from us before the year closes out."

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei P20 Lite, P20, and P20 Pro run EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphones support Google ARCore and come preloaded with Huawei Share 2.0 feature that enables easy sharing between phones and PCs with up to 96Mbps transfer speeds. Also, the new P-Series models have Huawei Health app that has TruSreen heart rate monitoring and TruSleep technology. There are additionally AR-based stickers that mimic Samsung's AR Emojis.

Among other models, the Huawei P20 Lite has a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) FullView display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It has a dual rear camera setup on the back, comprising a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor, while the India variant has a 24-megapixel front sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery and measures 148.6x71.2x7.4mm.

 

The Huawei P20, on the other hand, has a 5.8-inch full-HD+ RGBW FullView display and is powered by an octa-core Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, coupled with a dedicated NPU and 4GB of RAM. It has 128GB of onboard storage and comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapiel RGB sensor and an f/1.8 aperture and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. For selfies, there is a 24.8-megapixel front sensor. The smartphone packs a 3400mAh battery.

Unlike the Huawei P20, the Huawei P20 Pro has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED FullView display. The display panel supports a 1:1,000,000 contrast ratio and a 105 percent colour gamut. However, it has the same HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC that is powering the Huawei P20 but with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone also has a triple rear camera setup that includes an 8-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom, 40-megapixel RGB sensor, and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor. It packs a 4000mAh battery.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Huawei P20 Lite

Huawei P20 Lite

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and well-built
  • Vibrant display
  • Sleek design
  • Bad
  • Average performance
  • Disappointing battery life
Read detailed Huawei P20 Lite review
Display5.84-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera24-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brilliant cameras
  • Up-to-date software
  • Good battery life
  • Premium design
  • Bad
  • Lacks Quad-HD display
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Huawei P20 Pro review
Display6.10-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera24-megapixel
Resolution1080x2240 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage128GB
Rear Camera40-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Huawei
Samsung Commits to Using Only Renewable Energy by 2020
Huawei P20 Series Sells 6 Million Units Worldwide Since Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 7C
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Realme 1 vs Honor 7C vs Samsung Galaxy J4
  2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Review
  3. Flipkart Offers Discounts on Popular Samsung Smartphones With New Sale
  4. Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Moto G6 vs Oppo Realme 1: Which One Should You Buy?
  5. Lenovo ThinkPad P52 VR-Ready Laptop With 128GB RAM, 6TB Storage Launched
  6. FIFA World Cup 2018 Matches to be Live Streamed Free on Jio TV, Airtel TV
  7. How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 Live in India and the Rest of the World
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Redmi 5A vs Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018)
  10. Nokia X6 Now Lets You Hide the Notch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.