Sales of the Huawei P20 Series has hit the mark of 6 million units worldwide. The new series, which comprises the Huawei P20 Lite, Huawei P20, and Huawei P20 Pro, globally debuted back in March as the successor to last year's Huawei P10 family. Huawei says that the latest record represents an increase of 81 percent compared to the last year sales of Huawei P10 Series. The Chinese company offers a FullView display and AI-powered camera features along with optics "co-engineered" with lens maker Leica on its latest P-Series models. The handsets also run Android Oreo out of the box. Among other models, the P20 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup.

The new sales figure emerges after the Huawei P20 Lite and P20 Pro launched in India in April. While the Huawei P20 Lite comes with a price tag of Rs. 19,999, the P20 Pro is priced at Rs. 64,999. Both smartphones are exclusively available for purchase through Amazon India.

"We see our success with the Huawei P20 Series demonstrate that we understand our markets, and show our commitment to innovation and R&D," said Kevin Ho, President of the Handsets Product Line, Huawei. "We see our success with the Huawei P20 Series as encouragement to drive us to continue to excel. Expect to see more from us before the year closes out."

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei P20 Lite, P20, and P20 Pro run EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphones support Google ARCore and come preloaded with Huawei Share 2.0 feature that enables easy sharing between phones and PCs with up to 96Mbps transfer speeds. Also, the new P-Series models have Huawei Health app that has TruSreen heart rate monitoring and TruSleep technology. There are additionally AR-based stickers that mimic Samsung's AR Emojis.

Among other models, the Huawei P20 Lite has a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) FullView display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It has a dual rear camera setup on the back, comprising a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor, while the India variant has a 24-megapixel front sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery and measures 148.6x71.2x7.4mm.

The Huawei P20, on the other hand, has a 5.8-inch full-HD+ RGBW FullView display and is powered by an octa-core Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, coupled with a dedicated NPU and 4GB of RAM. It has 128GB of onboard storage and comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapiel RGB sensor and an f/1.8 aperture and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. For selfies, there is a 24.8-megapixel front sensor. The smartphone packs a 3400mAh battery.

Unlike the Huawei P20, the Huawei P20 Pro has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED FullView display. The display panel supports a 1:1,000,000 contrast ratio and a 105 percent colour gamut. However, it has the same HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC that is powering the Huawei P20 but with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone also has a triple rear camera setup that includes an 8-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom, 40-megapixel RGB sensor, and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor. It packs a 4000mAh battery.