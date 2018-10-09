Huawei is offering discounts on its range of smartphones sold in India. As part of Amazon’s ongoing Great Indian Festival 2018 sale, the Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite, Nova 3, and Nova 3i will be available for a discounted price along with certain bank offers and cashback schemes. To recall, Amazon’s festive season sale commenced at 12pm IST (Noon) today, for Prime members, and will be opened up to non-Prime members starting 12am IST (Midnight) on Wednesday, October 10. SBI credit cards, debit cards, and EMI transactions are entitled to 10 percent instant discount during the Amazon sale.

Huawei P20 Pro, Nova 3 price in India

The Chinese phone maker’s flagship smartphone, Huawei P20 Pro, is available at a price of Rs. 54,999, down from its MRP of Rs. 64,999, for the sale period. One-time free screen replacement (worth Rs. 18,000) and no-cost EMI plans are also part of the package during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale.

Apart from that, Huawei’s Nova 3 has also been discounted in the Amazon sale and will be available for Rs. 29,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 34,999, for the lone 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. The Nova 3i will be sold for Rs. 17,990 (launch price: Rs. 20,990) and the Huawei P20 Lite for Rs. 15,999 (launch price: Rs. 19,999). The SBI card offer is over and above these discounted prices. All these Huawei smartphones are exclusively available on Amazon.in

Huawei P20 Pro, Nova 3 specifications

The dual-SIM Huawei P20 runs EMUI 8.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1080x2240 pixels) OLED FullView display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an in-house octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the Huawei P20 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with an 8-megapixel sensor, a 40-megapixel sensor, and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, the smartphone gets a 24.8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is IP67 water and dust resistant, and comes with a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

On the other hand, the Huawei Nova 3 runs EMUI 8.2 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the same octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

As for optics, the Huawei Nova 3 bears a dual rear camera setup including a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 24-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with PDAF and f/1.8 aperture. There is another dual camera setup at the front, with a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

