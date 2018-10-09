NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Huawei P20 Pro, Nova 3 Discounts, Bank Offers Revealed

, 09 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Huawei P20 Pro, Nova 3 Discounts, Bank Offers Revealed

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2018 is live for Prime members

Highlights

  • Huawei P20 Pro is available for Rs. 54,999
  • Huawei Nova 3 gets a discounted price of Rs. 15,999
  • The offer is valid between October 10-14

Huawei is offering discounts on its range of smartphones sold in India. As part of Amazon’s ongoing Great Indian Festival 2018 sale, the Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite, Nova 3, and Nova 3i will be available for a discounted price along with certain bank offers and cashback schemes. To recall, Amazon’s festive season sale commenced at 12pm IST (Noon) today, for Prime members, and will be opened up to non-Prime members starting 12am IST (Midnight) on Wednesday, October 10. SBI credit cards, debit cards, and EMI transactions are entitled to 10 percent instant discount during the Amazon sale.

Huawei P20 Pro, Nova 3 price in India

The Chinese phone maker’s flagship smartphone, Huawei P20 Pro, is available at a price of Rs. 54,999, down from its MRP of Rs. 64,999, for the sale period. One-time free screen replacement (worth Rs. 18,000) and no-cost EMI plans are also part of the package during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale.

Apart from that, Huawei’s Nova 3 has also been discounted in the Amazon sale and will be available for Rs. 29,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 34,999, for the lone 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. The Nova 3i will be sold for Rs. 17,990 (launch price: Rs. 20,990) and the Huawei P20 Lite for Rs. 15,999 (launch price: Rs. 19,999). The SBI card offer is over and above these discounted prices. All these Huawei smartphones are exclusively available on Amazon.in

Huawei P20 Pro, Nova 3 specifications

The dual-SIM Huawei P20 runs EMUI 8.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1080x2240 pixels) OLED FullView display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an in-house octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the Huawei P20 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with an 8-megapixel sensor, a 40-megapixel sensor, and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, the smartphone gets a 24.8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is IP67 water and dust resistant, and comes with a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

On the other hand, the Huawei Nova 3 runs EMUI 8.2 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the same octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

As for optics, the Huawei Nova 3 bears a dual rear camera setup including a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 24-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with PDAF and f/1.8 aperture. There is another dual camera setup at the front, with a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brilliant cameras
  • Up-to-date software
  • Good battery life
  • Premium design
  • Bad
  • Lacks Quad-HD display
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Huawei P20 Pro review
Display6.10-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera24-megapixel
Resolution1080x2240 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage128GB
Rear Camera40-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Huawei Nova 3

Huawei Nova 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Feature-rich camera app
  • Crisp display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • No OIS, average low-light performance
  • Heats up easily
  • No NFC
  • Display lacks scratch protection
Read detailed Huawei Nova 3 review
Display6.30-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera24-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3750mAh
Further reading: Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P20 Pro Price in India, Huawei P20 Pro Specifications, Huawei Nova 3, Huawei Nova 3 Price in India, Huawei Nova 3 Specifications, Huawei, Amazon, Great Indian Festival
The Skills Tesla's New Chairman Will Need to Oversee Elon Musk
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Huawei P20 Pro, Nova 3 Discounts, Bank Offers Revealed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price Cut for Festive Season, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
  2. OnePlus 6T India Pre-Bookings Now Open via Amazon, Freebies Revealed
  3. Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Final Leaks Surface Ahead of Today's Launch
  4. Flipkart Sale to Offer Discounts on Nokia 5.1 Plus, 6.1 Plus, and Others
  5. Nokia 5.1 Plus Review
  6. WhatsApp Status Ads Could Soon Be a Reality
  7. Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  8. Honor 8X Said to Be an Amazon-Exclusive Offering in India, Price Tipped
  9. SpaceX Satellite Launch Lights Up Night Sky, Social Media
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.