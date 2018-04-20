Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite Listed on Amazon India Ahead of April 24 Launch

 
, 20 April 2018
Photo Credit: Amazon.in

Photo Credit: Amazon.in

Highlights

  • Amazon.in has a landing page for the P20 Pro and P20 Lite
  • Pricing and availability are currently unknown
  • Launch is set for April 24 in India

Huawei's latest flagship P20 series of smartphones was unveiled to the world late last month at an event in Paris. While this was a global launch, teasers and media invites have revealed that variants in the Huawei P20 range are arriving in India on April 24. Now, in a recent development, a new landing page has surfaced on Amazon.in that lists the Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei P20 Lite as "coming soon". Interestingly, the P20 is nowhere to be seen. Pricing and availability for the Indian market are currently unknown. Whether the phones will be exclusive to Amazon.in is highly probable but not confirmed.

Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM P20 Pro runs EMUI 8.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, while the P20 Lite runs EMUI 8.0 with Android Oreo in the background. As for display specifications, the P20 Pro has a 6.1-inch panel while the P20 Lite gets a slightly smaller 5.84-inch display, both full-HD+ FullView displays with resolutions of 1080x2240 and 1080x2280 pixels respectively.

In terms of internals, the Huawei P20 Pro is powered by an in-house HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. On the other hand, the P20 Lite is fuelled by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

As for optics, the Huawei P20 Pro features a triple camera setup- an 8-megapixel sensor on the top that comes with 3x optical zoom, a 40-megapixel RGB sensor, and a third 20-megapixel monochrome sensor. Between the lenses, lies a Leica colour temperature sensor. The P20 Lite, on the other hand, gets a vertical dual camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Comments

Huawei P20 Lite

Huawei P20 Lite

Display

5.84-inch

Processor

octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2280 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 8.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
