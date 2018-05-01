Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei P20 Pro Passes Scratch, Bend, and Burn Test With a Few Hiccups

 
, 01 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Huawei P20 Pro Passes Scratch, Bend, and Burn Test With a Few Hiccups

Photo Credit: JerryRigEverything

Highlights

  • The P20 Pro scratches at level 6 of Moh's hardness scale
  • The phone burns after 20 seconds of flame impact
  • The screen cracked on an initial bend

Huawei P20 Pro, the company's newest flagship with a unique triple rear camera setup, was launched with the Huawei P20 Lite in India last week, almost a month after the global launch in Paris. Taking on the likes of iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9, the P20 Pro is one of the hottest flagships in the market right now. With brilliant camera specifications, two gradient colour variants, and fast internals, Huawei's latest recently underwent a durability exam that includes scratch, burn, and bend tests.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything got his hands on the latest in smartphone innovation from the Chinese phone maker and put the Huawei P20 Pro to the test. Starting off with the scratch test, it was found out that the P20 Pro started scratching on level 6 of Moh's hardness scale. It even had "deeper grooves" on level 7. Moving on with the scratch test, the earpiece was found to be durable enough to not fall out with a razor blade's impact. Even the front-facing fingerprint sensor is said to be "unscratchable". The Huawei P20 Pro has a durable glass back, with the Huawei and Leica branding and dual-LED flash tucked under it.

Moving to the burn test, the P20 Pro's 6.1-inch AMOLED display lasted a good 20 seconds on flame impact, although the affected pixels never came back from the dead, leaving a permanent white spot on the display.

The bend test is where the smartphone disappointed the most. With an initial mild flex, the P20 Pro bended more than normal and caused the display to crack from the middle. With the second bend, however, the phone did not deteriorate further. Additionally, JerryRigEverything notes that the screen crack could have been caused due to scratches made in the first instalment of the test. He goes on to say that the Huawei P20 is weaker, in general, compared to a lot of other flagship smartphones.

Recently, the Galaxy S9 was put to test in similar conditions by JerryRigEverything. Comparatively, Samsung's flagship performed much better than the P20 Pro.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei, Mobiles, Android, Samsung, Huawei P20
US Supreme Court to Hear Google Privacy Settlement Dispute
Paper Plane Protesters Urge Russia to Unblock Telegram App
Huawei P20 Pro Passes Scratch, Bend, and Burn Test With a Few Hiccups
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Nokia 6
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM Variant Gets a Price Hike in India
  2. OnePlus 6 Price in India Leaked, Said to Start at Rs. 36,999
  3. Jio Giving Users 8GB Complimentary Data With Cricket Teaser Pack
  4. Oppo Partners Amazon to Launch Realme 1 Smartphone on May 15
  5. Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco Go on Sale in India
  6. WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum to Leave Facebook Amid Privacy Flap
  7. WhatsApp Founder Jan Koum Said to Leave After Broad Clashes With Facebook
  8. Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ Go Official With Infinity Displays
  9. Microsoft Office 2019 Preview Released for Windows 10
  10. Mi A2 Said to Be in the Works Alongside Another Android One Smartphone
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.