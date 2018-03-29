Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are set to be launched in India soon. Both smartphones were unveiled by the Chinese company at an event in Paris earlier this week as the successors to the Huawei P10. The smartphones include AI-powered camera features and proprietary optics "co-engineered" with Leica. Huawei has released a teaser on its official website that hints the launch of the new models in the Indian market.

Without specifying any availability schedule, the teaser hosted on the Huawei site reads, "Coming Sooon in India". The three O letters in the teaser line points to the Huawei P20 Pro that sports three cameras on the back. The P20 Pro is likely to debut alongside the cheaper, Huawei P20 model. It is also expected that the company will retain its partnership with Flipkart to sell the new smartphones in the country through the online marketplace.

Price details of the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro in India aren't yet confirmed. However, the Huawei P20 price in Europe has been set at EUR 649 (approximately Rs. 52,200), while the P20 Pro price has been set at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 72,300).

Huawei P20, P20 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro run Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.1. The smartphones also support Google ARCore and include a 360-degree Face Unlock feature. While the Huawei P20 has a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2244 pixels) RGBW FullView display and 770 nits of brightness, the Huawei P20 Pro features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1080x2240 pixels) OLED FullView display and 1:1,000,000 contrast ratio and 105 percent colour gamut. Under the hood, both have an octa-core Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, coupled with a dedicated NPU (neural processing unit). The Huawei P20 has 4GB of RAM, whereas the P20 Pro comes with 6GB RAM. Both have 128GB of onboard storage.

For capturing images and recording videos, the Huawei P20 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel RGB sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor along with an f/1.6 aperture. The Huawei P20 Pro, on the other hand, sports a triple rear camera setup that has an 8-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom, which comes from a Leica telephoto lens, 40-megapixel RGB sensor, and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor. This combination enables 5x lossless hybrid zoom and 10x digital zoom. Both smartphones have a 24.8-megapixel camera on the front.

In terms of connectivity, the Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C options. The Huawei P20 packs a 3400mAh battery and has 7.65mm of thickness, while the Huawei P20 Pro has 4000mAh battery and 7.8mm of thickness. Both support Huawei SuperCharge fast charging technology that is touted to deliver 58 percent of battery charge in just 30 minutes.