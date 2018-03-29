Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei P20, P20 Pro India Launch Will Be 'Soon', Says Company

  hindi
, 29 March 2018
Huawei P20, P20 Pro India Launch Will Be 'Soon', Says Company

Highlights

  • Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are set to launch in India soon
  • Huawei has released an official teaser to hint the new development
  • Both smartphones were unveiled earlier this week at an event in Paris

Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are set to be launched in India soon. Both smartphones were unveiled by the Chinese company at an event in Paris earlier this week as the successors to the Huawei P10. The smartphones include AI-powered camera features and proprietary optics "co-engineered" with Leica. Huawei has released a teaser on its official website that hints the launch of the new models in the Indian market.

Without specifying any availability schedule, the teaser hosted on the Huawei site reads, "Coming Sooon in India". The three O letters in the teaser line points to the Huawei P20 Pro that sports three cameras on the back. The P20 Pro is likely to debut alongside the cheaper, Huawei P20 model. It is also expected that the company will retain its partnership with Flipkart to sell the new smartphones in the country through the online marketplace.

Price details of the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro in India aren't yet confirmed. However, the Huawei P20 price in Europe has been set at EUR 649 (approximately Rs. 52,200), while the P20 Pro price has been set at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 72,300).

Huawei P20, P20 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro run Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.1. The smartphones also support Google ARCore and include a 360-degree Face Unlock feature. While the Huawei P20 has a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2244 pixels) RGBW FullView display and 770 nits of brightness, the Huawei P20 Pro features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1080x2240 pixels) OLED FullView display and 1:1,000,000 contrast ratio and 105 percent colour gamut. Under the hood, both have an octa-core Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, coupled with a dedicated NPU (neural processing unit). The Huawei P20 has 4GB of RAM, whereas the P20 Pro comes with 6GB RAM. Both have 128GB of onboard storage.

For capturing images and recording videos, the Huawei P20 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel RGB sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor along with an f/1.6 aperture. The Huawei P20 Pro, on the other hand, sports a triple rear camera setup that has an 8-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom, which comes from a Leica telephoto lens, 40-megapixel RGB sensor, and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor. This combination enables 5x lossless hybrid zoom and 10x digital zoom. Both smartphones have a 24.8-megapixel camera on the front.

In terms of connectivity, the Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C options. The Huawei P20 packs a 3400mAh battery and has 7.65mm of thickness, while the Huawei P20 Pro has 4000mAh battery and 7.8mm of thickness. Both support Huawei SuperCharge fast charging technology that is touted to deliver 58 percent of battery charge in just 30 minutes.

Comments

Huawei P20

Huawei P20

Display

5.80-inch

Processor

1.8GHz octa-core

Front Camera

24-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2244 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 8.1 Oreo

Storage

128GB

Rear Camera

20-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3400mAh
Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20 Pro

Display

6.10-inch

Processor

1.8GHz octa-core

Front Camera

24-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2240 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 8.1 Oreo

Storage

128GB

Rear Camera

40-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4000mAh
Further reading: Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei, Android, India
Huawei P20, P20 Pro India Launch Will Be 'Soon', Says Company
 
 

