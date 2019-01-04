NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei Nova 3 to Get Android Pie-Based EMUI 9 Update in India Soon

, 04 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei Nova 3 to Get Android Pie-Based EMUI 9 Update in India Soon

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Huawei India

Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei Nova 3 are the first phones in Huawei India's lineup to get the update

Highlights

  • EMUI 9 is based on Android 9 Pie
  • It will first roll out to Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei Nova 3
  • Other phones with Kirin 970 SoC expected to get the update as well

Huawei India has teased the rollout of the EMUI 9 update in the country on its social media channels. Announced in October last year, EMUI 9.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie, introduces a new UI, gesture-based navigation, and HiVision visual search that lets you do image search just like Google Lens. There are also some market-specific features like Paytm integration, local language support, and an Indian calendar. The teased image clearly mentions that the first phones to get this update would be the Huawei P20 Pro and the Huawei Nova 3.

 

The teaser post doesn't specify a date for the rollout, and only mentions that it is 'coming soon' for the mentioned smartphones. It's worth nothing that both the phones are powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, which makes it a possibility for other phones sporting this chipset getting the update soon after. So besides the Huawei P20 Pro (Review) and the Huawei Nova 3 (Review), this includes Huawei P20, Huawei Mate 10, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Honor Play, Honor View 10, and Honor 10.

Besides the mentioned features EMUI 9 also recognises a great range of food items and can provide a calorie estimate though the camera image. A new feature called HiTouch enables users to search for something online by long pressing two fingers on an image. Huawei claims that this feature can recognize more than 120 million items from more than 200 e-commerce platforms and the official online stores of nearly 100 brands. Other EMUI 9.0 features include one-click projection, GPU Turbo 2.0, and PC Mode as well.

We had earlier reported about EMUI's global rollout plans by the end of 2018, and now we finally have an official word on the Indian update, as vague as it may be.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brilliant cameras
  • Up-to-date software
  • Good battery life
  • Premium design
  • Bad
  • Lacks Quad-HD display
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Huawei P20 Pro review
Display6.10-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera24-megapixel
Resolution1080x2240 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage128GB
Rear Camera40-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Huawei Nova 3

Huawei Nova 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Feature-rich camera app
  • Crisp display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • No OIS, average low-light performance
  • Heats up easily
  • No NFC
  • Display lacks scratch protection
Read detailed Huawei Nova 3 review
Display6.30-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera24-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3750mAh
Further reading: Huawei, emui 9, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei Nova 3, EMUI 9.0, Android 9.0 Pie
Gagan Gupta Video and social media junkie. Enjoys gaming almost as much as caffeine. More
Huawei Said to Punish Employees for iPhone Tweet Blunder on New Year's Day
Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei Nova 3 to Get Android Pie-Based EMUI 9 Update in India Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. A Rare 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' Is Coming This Month
  2. Xiaomi Teases Launch of 65-Inch Mi TV 4 Model in India
  3. This Indian Startup Wants You to Stop Buying Expensive Running Shoes
  4. Apple's iPhone Warning Comes Years Too Late
  5. Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, and Others Announce New Channel Prices, Packs
  6. Huawei Said to Punish Employees for iPhone Tweet Blunder on New Year's Day
  7. Nokia 9 PureView Price Leaked, January Launch Tipped Again
  8. LG Announces 8K 88-Inch OLED TV and NanoCell Range Ahead of CES 2019
  9. Xiaomi Mi A2 Successor Could Be in the Works, MIUI 10 Code Hints
  10. PUBG Mobile Update to Bring Zombies Mode This Month, Report Claims
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.