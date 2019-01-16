NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei Nova 3 Now Receiving Android Pie-Based EMUI 9.0 Update in India

, 16 January 2019
Huawei P20 Pro received the Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update in China last month

Highlights

  • Huawei has offered core Android Pie features through EMUI 9.0
  • Huawei P20 Pro and Nova 3 currently run Android 8.1 Oreo
  • The new update brings GPU Turbo 2.0

Huawei has started rolling out EMUI 9.0 based on Android Pie for the Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei Nova 3 in India. The update brings the core Android Pie features as well as the new UI. The Huawei P20 Pro and Nova 3 in the country are presently running EMUI 8 versions based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The company rolled out the Android Pie update with EMUI 9.0 for the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro in China last month. Among other features, EMUI 9.0 is touted to deliver 12.9 percent faster performance than the previous version. Huawei has also added a list of customisations specifically for Indian users.

While Huawei kicked off the rollout of EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie for the Huawei P20 Pro and Nova 3 in India on Tuesday evening, the update will reach end users starting next week. Huawei India notably teased the new update through its social media channels earlier this month.

Huawei claims that EMUI 9.0 offers a natural user experience to users, with 12.9 percent faster performance over its predecessor. The new version also comes with consolidated menus, a unified design language, and GPU Turbo 2.0. Further, there are core Android Pie features, including the gesture-based navigation.

Alongside general features and tweaks over the previous software version, the Huawei India R&D team has also contributed to customise the EMUI 9.0 update specifically for Indian users. The company says that the new operating system supports up to 22 Indian languages and comes with a customised Indian calendar. Also, there is a deep integration of apps such as Paytm.

Huawei P20 Pro Review

The EMUI 9.0 update also brings features such as HiVision visual search, Password Vault, Digital Balance dashboard, multiple backup options, one-handed controls, and improved Huawei Share features.

You can check the availability of Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 on your Huawei P20 Pro or Nova 3 by going to the Settings menu.

Huawei Nova 3 Review

As we mentioned, Huawei brought the EMUI 9.0 update to the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro in China last month. While the P20 and P20 Pro originally came with EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, the Huawei Nova 3 debuted in India back in July last year with Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.2.

 

Comments

Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
