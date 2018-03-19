Huawei P20, P20 Pro Pricing, RAM Details Leaked Ahead of Launch

With the Huawei P20 Lite launch done and dusted, all eyes are on Huawei P20 and P20 Pro. The launch of the two smartphones is not too far away, and frequent leaks keep giving fans details about the specifications and features of the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro every other day. Now, a new leak, the pricing of the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro have been revealed, along with information about the storage options.

The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro smartphones are widely expected to launch at an event slated for March 27 in Paris. As mentioned, the latest bit of information reveals the price and the memory configurations of the two models for the European market. As per prolific tipster Roland Quandt, the Huawei P20 price will be EUR 679 (roughly Rs. 54,500), and the Huawei P20 Pro will cost EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 72,100).

Meanwhile, according to Quandt, Huawei will release only one version - 4GB RAM - of Huawei P20 in Europe and the P20 Pro will arrive only in a 6GB RAM variant. Interestingly, there will only be one internal storage version for both smartphones - 128GB.

Apart from the storage and pricing details, Quandt also posted an image on Twitter, comparing the size of both the handsets. While the Huawei P20 will have a 5.8-inch display, the Huawei P20 Pro will have a 6.1-inch screen. The image also suggests an Apple iPhone X-like notch at the top on both the handsets and a fingerprint scanner at the bottom.

To recall, another leak from Quandt had revealed the colour variants of the smartphones. As per the leaked images, the Huawei P20 Pro will come in Black, Blue and "Twilight" (Purple) colour variants, while the Huawei P20 will be available in Black, Blue, and Pink-Gold colour options. The report had also cited a leaked handbook, claiming that the Huawei P20 will get a 3400mAh battery while the P20 Pro will get a larger 4000mAh battery.