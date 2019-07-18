Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • EMUI 9.1 Update Rollout for Huawei P20 Lite, Other Huawei Phones to Start This Week in India

EMUI 9.1 Update Rollout for Huawei P20 Lite, Other Huawei Phones to Start This Week in India

Huawei P20 Lite will be the first phone to get the update.

By | Updated: 18 July 2019 11:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
EMUI 9.1 Update Rollout for Huawei P20 Lite, Other Huawei Phones to Start This Week in India

Huawei says EMUI 9.1 will start rolling out to budget phones this week

Highlights
  • Huawei P30 Lite, P20 Pro will receive the update in the last phase
  • Huawei Nova 3i, Nova 3 will get the update starting July 24
  • EMUI 9.1 will bring dual-view video, AR Measure app

Huawei has announced the rollout timeline for its next EMUI 9.1 update for a slew of smartphones in India. This includes the Huawei P20 Lite, Huawei Y9 (2019), Huawei Nova 3i, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Nova 3, and the Huawei P30 Lite. The EMUI 9.1 update will bring useful features like GPU Turbo 3.0, dual-view video, AR Measure app, and the new EROFS file system that was initially exclusive to the flagship phones. The update will roll out in phases and the entire process is slated to be over by August 7.

The Huawei P20 Lite is all set to get the EMUI 9.1 update in the first phase, which is anytime this week. The Huawei Y9 (2019), Huawei Nova 3i, Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Nova 3 will receive the update in the second phase, beginning July 24 next week. Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei P20 Pro will receive the update in the last phase. The rollout of the EMUI 9.1 update to all phones mentioned above will be completed by August 7, the company has said.

For all the eligible smartphones, an over-the-air (OTA) update will be rolled out. The phone owners will receive a notification when the update is available. If you don't want to wait for the notification, we recommend you head over to the Settings and look for the update manually.

Talking about the changelog, EMUI 9.1 is set to bring new wallpapers and icons, improved performance, GPU Turbo 3.0, EROFS file system, and more. EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System) feature is touted to increase the random read speed on an average by 20 percent and up to 200 percent, and it should save about 2GB of system storage as well. This updated file system is said to make the phone considerably faster than before. It will also help while launching a large app faster; and the start-up speed will be faster as well.

GPU Turbo 3.0 cuts down on SoC power consumption by 10 percent and optimises system performance. It brings faster touch response, lower energy consumption, reduces frame drops, and results in a higher average frame rate compared to when the feature is switched off. GPU Turbo 3.0 supports number of popular Android game titles like Fortnite, Knives Out, Battle Bay, Crazy Taxi, Real Racing 3, and many more.

EMUI 9.1 update also brings new features and effects to Huawei Vlog for easy editing and sharing. Highlight videos are automatically edited with filters and effects, and you can even customise them by adding speed effects and background music. There's a new AR Measure app that helps in accurately measuring length, total area, and volume. It can even measure the height of a person just by scanning from toe to head.

There's also the addition of another nifty feature called dual-view video that allows users to capture videos by using different cameras of the phone, thus allowing the user to shoot a video from different angles. Users can choose to record a video in wide-angle and a close-up simultaneously. This allows them to focus on a single person, while not missing out on the bigger picture. While recording, the level of magnification can also be adjusted. Lastly, a new Huawei Phone Clone feature helps in quick transfer of data to new phone.

Huawei P20 Lite

Huawei P20 Lite

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and well-built
  • Vibrant display
  • Sleek design
  • Bad
  • Average performance
  • Disappointing battery life
Read detailed Huawei P20 Lite review
Display5.84-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 659
Front Camera24-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OSAndroid 8.0
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
Huawei Nova 3i

Huawei Nova 3i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Good performance
  • Bad
  • Slow face recognition
  • Heats up while gaming
  • No display protection
  • Sub-par low-light camera performance
Read detailed Huawei Nova 3i review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 710
Front Camera24-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3340mAh
OSAndroid 8.1
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life and super fast charging
  • Premium build quality and aesthetics
  • Powerful CPU
  • Versatile set of cameras
  • Vivid and sharp display
  • Bad
  • Inconsistent fingerprint recognition
Read detailed Huawei Mate 20 Pro review
Display6.39-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 980
Front Camera24-megapixel
Rear Camera40-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4200mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brilliant cameras
  • Up-to-date software
  • Good battery life
  • Premium design
  • Bad
  • Lacks Quad-HD display
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Huawei P20 Pro review
Display6.10-inch
ProcessorKirin 970
Front Camera24-megapixel
Rear Camera40-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2240 pixels
Huawei Nova 3

Huawei Nova 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Feature-rich camera app
  • Crisp display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • No OIS, average low-light performance
  • Heats up easily
  • No NFC
  • Display lacks scratch protection
Read detailed Huawei Nova 3 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorHuawei HiSilicon Kirin 970
Front Camera24-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3750mAh
OSAndroid 8.1
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei P20 Lite, Huawei Y9 (2019), Huawei Nova 3i, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Nova 3, Huawei P30 Lite, EMUI 9.1
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
FaceApp: US Senator Asks FBI, FTC to Probe Viral Photo Editing App Over Security Concerns
Amazon Under EU Antitrust Fire Over Use of Merchant Data
EMUI 9.1 Update Rollout for Huawei P20 Lite, Other Huawei Phones to Start This Week in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Viral Sensation FaceApp Seems to Be Now Blocking Users From India
  2. Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones With 8 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  3. Realme X Hate-to-Wait Sale to Be Held in India Today at 8pm
  4. Mi A3 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC
  5. Netflix Is Bringing a Cheaper Mobile-Only Plan to India
  6. PSA: You Might Want to Read FaceApp’s Legal Terms Before Using It
  7. Android, iOS Are Getting New Emojis Later This Year
  8. Suits Season 9 to Premiere Today on Colors Infinity in India
  9. Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z
  10. Redmi K20 vs Redmi K20 Pro: What’s Different?
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y7s With 4,500mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. WhatsApp for iPhone to Allow Voice Message Previews in Notifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Will Not Feature Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC: Report
  4. Fortnite v9.40 Update Brings Redesigned Tactical Shotgun, Automatic Item Pickup, and More
  5. Instagram Begins Hiding Likes in More Countries 'To Remove Pressure'
  6. Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission to Launch on July 22, ISRO Announces
  7. Google Removes Stalker Apps From Play Store That May Have Spied on You
  8. Government Threatens to Ban TikTok, Asks It to Answer Queries on Anti-National Activities
  9. Mr. Robot Season 4 First Teaser Considers the Human Consequences of Elliot’s Actions
  10. Rick and Morty Season 4 Guest Stars Announced, to Be More Serialised
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.