Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite are now on open sale in India. The latest development comes a day after the Early Access sale of the Huawei P20 family that was exclusive to Amazon Prime members. The handsets are available for purchase via Amazon.in. The online marketplace is selling the Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite along with exchange discounts. Also, there are bank offers and bundled Vodafone data. The Huawei P20 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs. 64,999 and is available in Graphite Black and Midnight Blue colour options, while the Huawei P20 Lite is priced at Rs. 19,999 and comes in Midnight Black and Klein Blue colour options.

Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite launch offers

Customers buying the Huawei P20 Pro can avail an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 using an Axis Bank credit/ debit card, while an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 can be availed on purchase of the Huawei P20 Lite. This offer is valid on purchase of one phone per card and is applicable until May 7. The new Huawei smartphones can also be bought using no-cost EMI options. Furthermore, Vodafone prepaid/ postpaid subscribers can avail up to 100GB of free data that will be valid for a period of 10 months.

Huawei P20 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei P20 Lite runs EMUI 8.0 on top of Android 8.0 Oreo and sports a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) FullView display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. On the back, there is a dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front of the smartphone has a 24-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The front camera supports AR-based stickers and has 3D facial recognition.

The Huawei P20 Lite has 64GB of built-in storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). On the connectivity front, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. It packs a 3000mAh battery and weighs 145 grams.

Huawei P20 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei P20 Pro runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.1 and features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1080x2240 pixels) OLED FullView display with a 1:1,000,000 contrast ratio and a 105 percent colour gamut. Under the hood, there is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, coupled with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) and 6GB of RAM. The smartphone has a triple camera setup that comprises an 8-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom, a 40-megapixel RGB sensor, and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 24.8-megapixel sensor.

Huawei has provided 128GB of onboard storage that is not expandable. The Huawei P20 Pro comes preloaded with a 360-degree Face Unlock feature that is touted to unlock the screen in as little as 0.6 seconds. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 4000mAh battery and weighs 181 grams.

