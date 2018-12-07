NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Huawei P20 Lite, P20 Pro, Nova 3i Get Temporary Price Cuts on Amazon, Additional Offers Too

07 December 2018
Huawei Nova 3i is available for Rs. 19,990 as part of the Huawei sale on Amazon

  • Huawei is offering the P20 Pro at a discount of Rs. 5,000
  • The Huawei P20 Lite is currently listed for Rs. 16,999
  • The Huawei Nova 3i is listed at Rs. 19,990

Huawei has reduced the prices of several of its smartphones on Amazon India as part of an ongoing sale. The Chinese giant has listed the Huawei Nova 3i, Huawei P20 Lite, Huawei P20 Pro at discounted prices, while the Huawei Nova 3 has some additional offers. The Huawei sale on Amazon has also bundled offers like additional discount on exchange, No Cost EMI options, and more for these smartphones.

The Huawei sale on Amazon sees the Huawei Nova 3i 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option listed for Rs. 19,990, down from its original price of Rs. 20,990. Amazon is also offering No Cost EMI options and extra Rs. 1,000 off on exchange of old phones. Launched in July, the Huawei Nova 3i comes with dual front and rear sensors, Kirin 710 SoC, and a3,340mAh battery. 

The Huawei P20 Lite is present available at Rs. 16,999 on Amazon, instead of its original launch price of Rs. 19,999 with the same No Cost EMI and extra Rs. 1,000 off on exchange of old phones. The Huawei P20 Lite was launched in April this year, and it is seen sporting a dual camera setup, 64GB of internal storage, and a Kirin 659 SoC.  

Similarly, the Huawei P20 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs. 64,999, but is currently listed at Rs. 59,999. Amazon is offering Rs. 3,000 extra off on exchange of old phones, along with No Cost EMI options from several banks. The Huawei P20 Pro was also launched in April this year, and comes with triple rear cameras,6.1-inch full-HD+ display, and Kirin 970 SoC. 

The Huawei Nova 3 doesn't receive a price cut, but Amazon India is offering No Cost EMI options and additional Rs. 3,000 off on exchange of old phones on this phone as well. the Huawei Nova 3 sports a display notch, is powered by the Kirin 970 SoC processor, and offers 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone was launched in India in July this year. 

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro priced at Rs. 69,990 was launched recently, and went on sale earlier this week. The smartphone has already gone out of stock on the e-commerce site, and is now listed as coming soon on the website. Amazon is currently taking registrations for notification whenever the smartphone comes back in sale.

Huawei P20 Lite, P20 Pro, Nova 3i Get Temporary Price Cuts on Amazon, Additional Offers Too
