Huawei P20 Lite has reportedly appeared in a couple of hands-on videos ahead of its launch. Some lifestyle images of the upcoming handset have also emerged online that confirm the presence of a notch. It is expected that the P20 Lite will be unveiled alongside the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro on March 27. Meanwhile, the handset is already available for pre-orders in Poland with a price tag of PLN 1,599 (approximately Rs. 28,500).

The hands-on video, courtesy SlashLeaks, gives a glimpse of the Huawei Nova 3e, which is the Chinese version of the P20 Lite, in a short period of six seconds. However, it doesn't reveal any details about the handset, except showcasing the iPhone X-like notch on the front, dual rear camera setup, and a white-colour back panel.

However, another hands-on video of the Huawei P20 Lite, which has been spotted by Android World Italy, gives a closer look at the Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 skin as well as details some camera features. The video is reportedly captured from inside an Italian phone store. The handset appears to have the February Android security patch and an interface that is identical to the one debuted on the Honor 9 Lite. On the camera front, there are preloaded features such as Pro photo, Pro video, AR lens, HDR, Night shot, Panorama, Light painting, Time-lapse, Slow-Mo, Filter, Watermark, and Document scan.

The lifestyle images of the Huawei P20 Lite, on the other hand, shows how thin bezels have been added to the smartphone. The images, leaked by GSMArena, also give a clearer view of the notch that appears to include a front-facing camera sensor, earpiece, and a sensor array, including an ambient light and a proximity sensor.

Photo Credit: GSMArena

If we look at the previously spotted online listing in Poland, the Huawei P20 Lite is likely to be the next big release by the Chinese company. The listing on X-Kom reveals the price as well as specifications of the Huawei P20 Lite. The listed specifications notably match the previous leaks and confirm the availability of a 5.84-inch full HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) full HD+ display, octa-core Kirin 659 SoC, 4GB RAM, dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 3000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset appears to have 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port.