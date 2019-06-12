Huawei has been working on an updated version of last year's P20 Lite smartphone. The upcoming smartphone is expected to be called the Huawei P20 Lite 2019. We already know what this smartphone will look like thanks to leaked render that had surfaced online. It is expected to be a significant improvement over the older model. The Huawei P20 Lite has now been listed on Swiss retailer MediaMarkt's site, revealing full specifications as well as the alleged price.

The listing on the retailer website mentions that the Huawei P20 Lite will sport a big 6.4-inch IPS display with a hole-punch design. The hole-punch is in the upper left corner and houses the 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone was earlier leaked with a 5.84-inch display but that seems to have proven wrong with this listing. The Huawei P20 Lite 2019 will reportedly be powered by the Huawei Kirin 710 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Additionally, the phone will house a quad camera setup at the back, consisting of a 16-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and two 2-megapixel cameras. The specifics of the camera sensors are currently unknown.

The Huawei P20 Lite 2019 is said to be running on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9 on top. Additionally, it has a 4000mAh battery and a capacitive fingerprint scanner on the back.

As per the retailer listing, Huawei P20 Lite 2019 will be offered in three colours - Crush Blue, Charming Red, and Midnight Black – and will carry a price-tag of CHF 299.95 (roughly Rs. 20,960). With smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M40 in the market, it'll be interesting to see if Huawei launches the P20 Lite 2019 in India.