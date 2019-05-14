Huawei could be working on an improved version of last year's P20 Lite. The new smartphone is rumoured to be called Huawei P20 Lite 2019. The upcoming phone's 3D renders and specifications have already surfaced online. Huawei's new P20 Lite 2019 is expected to add a number of new features along with some improvements in design to the older P20 Lite model.

The Huawei P20 Lite 2019 will carry a hole-punch display instead of a display notch, according to a report by WinFuture. The hole is placed at the top left corner of the display, according to the leaked 3D renders of the phone. However, the display remains the same as its predecessor at 5.84-inch full-HD+.

The report further adds that the Huawei P20 Lite 2019 will be powered by the company's Kirin 710 SoC, supported by 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The phone is also expected to carry the same battery as the P20 Lite (2018).

In terms of cameras, the new Huawei P20 Lite 2019 will bring some major enhancements. According to the recent leak, the new P20 Lite 2019 will feature four cameras at the back. The primary camera will include a 24-megapixel sensor. The leak doesn't indicate any details about the other three cameras though, except that three of the cameras will be vertically placed while the last one will be arranged separately.

At the back, there's a fingerprint sensor, according to the leaked renders. The phone is also expected to include support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Huawei P20 Lite 2019 may be priced between EUR 280-330 (roughly Rs. 22,000-26,000) and will be available in three colours; Midnight Black, Blue, and Charming Red, according to WinFuture.

To recall, Huawei had launched its P30 series phones in March this year which included the Huawei P30 Lite. Although Huawei could launch its P20 Lite 2019 under a different name in India and other countries, it's still not clear how it'll be placed in the market alongside the P30 Lite. Huawei's P30 Lite features three rear cameras and is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC.