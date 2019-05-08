Technology News

Huawei P Smart Z With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei P Smart Z carries a price tag of EUR 279.99 (roughly Rs. 21,700) in Italy.

Updated: 8 May 2019 18:35 IST
Huawei P Smart Z will be offered in three colour options

Highlights
  • Huawei P Smart Z is powered by octa-core Kirin 710F SoC
  • Huawei P Smart Z runs on Android 9 Pie
  • The new Huawei phone is currently listed on Amazon Italy

Huawei P Smart Z is official. Days after the new Huawei phone was spotted on Amazon Italy, the smartphone has been quietly listed on the company's websites in Spain and Italy. Sporting a pop-up selfie camera and two-tone finish on the back, the Huawei P Smart Z joins the company's already available Huawei P Smart (2019) and Huawei P Smart+ (2019) smartphones. The highlights of the phone include a 6.59-inch screen, Android 9 Pie, fingerprint sensor, and Kirin 710F octa-core processor.

Huawei P Smart Z price

Although Huawei has not listed the price of P Smart Z on its official website, the Amazon Italy listing suggests that the phone will retail at EUR 279.90 (roughly Rs. 21,700) in Europe. The phone's availability information remains a mystery, but Amazon indicates the phone will ship in a month or two, which is quite vague.

According to Huawei, the P Smart Z will be offered in three colour options – Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Sapphire Blue.

There is no word on the release of Huawei P Smart Z outside Europe at this point. It is possible that we might see a rebranded version of the phone in other regions under the Honor brand.

Huawei P Smart Z specifications

The Huawei P Smart Z runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0 on top. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 391ppi. The Huawei P Smart Z is powered by octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710F processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM, and 4,000mAh battery.

In terms of the camera capabilities, the new Huawei smartphone comes with a dual camera setup on the back with 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 16-megapixel sensor on the front as well with an f/2.2 lens.

Among other specifications, the phone packs 64GB of onboard storage, microSD card slot (up to 512GB), 4G LTE support, and rear fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 163.5x77.3x8.8mm and weighs 196.8 grams.

