  Huawei P Smart Z Listed on Amazon Ahead of Official Launch, Price and Specifications Leaked

Huawei P Smart Z Listed on Amazon Ahead of Official Launch, Price and Specifications Leaked

Huawei P Smart Z is said to be getting a price tag of EUR 279.

By | Updated: 6 May 2019 15:48 IST
Huawei P Smart Z Listed on Amazon Ahead of Official Launch, Price and Specifications Leaked
Highlights
  • Huawei P Smart Z accidentally leaked by Amazon Italy
  • The phone will sport a Huawei Kirin 710 SoC and have 4GB RAM
  • Huawei P Smart Z will reportedly be sold in three colours

Huawei is having a hard time keeping its upcoming smartphone, the P Smart Z, under wraps. The smartphone had first surfaced last month and thanks to a leaked press render, we got a fair idea of how the smartphone is going to look like. Now, the smartphone has popped up again, this time on Amazon Italy, in turn revealing more specifications as well as its price. Set to join the Huawei P Smart (2019) and P Smart+ (2019), the phone is expected to be announced soon.

As per the Amazon listing, the upcoming Huawei P Smart Z will be offered in three colour options and will carry a price tag of EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 21,656), which is higher than the EUR 210 (roughly Rs. 16,200) price that had leaked earlier. The listing also confirms the presence of Kirin 710 SoC, 4GB RAM, and 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Huawei P Smart Z's Amazon listing also mentions the dual camera setup at the back, which houses a 16-megapixel primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a secondary 2-megapixel camera. The pop-up selfie camera is listed to be a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. Further, the phone will pack a 4000mAh battery and a USB Type-C port. The phone weighs 196.8 grams and has a dual Nano SIM slot with support for 4G as well as VoLTE. The phone is also said to be coming with a microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

The Huawei P Smart Z has also made an appearance on Geekbench, which shows it featuring an octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM, same as the Amazon listing. The Geekbench listing also notes that the P Smart Z will be running EMUI 9 on top of Android 9 Pie.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei P Smart Z, Huawei P Smart Z price, Huawei P Smart Z specifications
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

Huawei P Smart Z Listed on Amazon Ahead of Official Launch, Price and Specifications Leaked
