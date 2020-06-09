Technology News
  Huawei P Smart S With 48 Megapixel Triple Camera Setup, Kirin 710F SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei P Smart S With 48-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup, Kirin 710F SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei P Smart S includes 4GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 9 June 2020 14:25 IST
Huawei P Smart S With 48-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup, Kirin 710F SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei has launched the P Smart S in Italy.

Highlights
  • Huawei P Smart S carries a 6.3-inch AMOLED display
  • It has a triple camera setup at the back
  • It also packs 4,000mAh battery

Huawei has introduced the Huawei P Smart S phone in Italy. While this is a new smartphone for the country, it is a rebadged version of the Huawei Enjoy 10s that went on sale in China late last year. The Huawei P Smart S features a 6.3-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a tiny waterdrop notch at the top. Huawei has opted for the Kirin 710F processor to power this device. It also has a triple camera setup at the back.

Huawei P Smart S price

The Huawei P Smart S is now available in Italy at a price of EUR 259.90 (roughly Rs. 22,100). This smartphone is available in two colour options, Breathing Crystal, and Midnight Black.

Huawei P Smart S specifications

The Huawei P Smart S has a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,440 pixels) resolution. The AMOLED display also has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is powered by Kirin 710F, an octa-core processor with four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz. There is 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on board, which is a change from the Huawei Enjoy 10s that packs 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

The Huawei P Smart S packs a 4,000mAh battery and comes with a 10W charger in the box. It also carries a triple camera setup at the back comprising of a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter positioned in the dewdrop notch.

It is a dual-SIM device with support for 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 157.4 x 73.2 x 7.75mm and weighs 163g.

Huawei P Smart S

Huawei P Smart S

Display 6.30-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Huawei, Huawei P Smart S, Huawei P Smart S Price, Huawei P Smart S Specifications
Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x Start Receiving Android 10-Based Funtouch OS 10 Update in India
HP 14s (2020), HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) With 4G LTE, 10th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India

Comment
 
 

