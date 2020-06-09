Huawei has introduced the Huawei P Smart S phone in Italy. While this is a new smartphone for the country, it is a rebadged version of the Huawei Enjoy 10s that went on sale in China late last year. The Huawei P Smart S features a 6.3-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a tiny waterdrop notch at the top. Huawei has opted for the Kirin 710F processor to power this device. It also has a triple camera setup at the back.
The Huawei P Smart S is now available in Italy at a price of EUR 259.90 (roughly Rs. 22,100). This smartphone is available in two colour options, Breathing Crystal, and Midnight Black.
The Huawei P Smart S has a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,440 pixels) resolution. The AMOLED display also has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is powered by Kirin 710F, an octa-core processor with four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz. There is 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on board, which is a change from the Huawei Enjoy 10s that packs 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.
The Huawei P Smart S packs a 4,000mAh battery and comes with a 10W charger in the box. It also carries a triple camera setup at the back comprising of a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter positioned in the dewdrop notch.
It is a dual-SIM device with support for 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 157.4 x 73.2 x 7.75mm and weighs 163g.
