Huawei P Smart Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei P Smart Pro price is set at PLN 1,399 (roughly Rs. 25,900) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

By | Updated: 19 December 2019 11:54 IST
Huawei P Smart Pro appears to be the European model of Huawei Y9s

Highlights
  • Huawei P Smart Pro has been listed many European markets
  • The Huawei phone is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC
  • Huawei P Smart Pro comes in two distinct colour options

Huawei P Smart Pro has been launched with a pop-up selfie camera module. The Huawei phone, which appears to be the European variant of the Huawei Y9s that was launched globally with looks quite similar to that of the Honor 9X, comes with a full-screen experience. It also features a gradient back finish to attract customers first glance. Other key highlights of the Huawei P Smart Pro include a triple rear camera setup, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and UFS 2.1 storage. Moreover, the Huawei P Smart Pro is listed in multiple European countries.

Huawei P Smart Pro price, availability details

The Huawei P Smart Pro price is set at PLN 1,399 (roughly Rs. 25,900) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It comes in Midnight Black and Breathing Crystal colour options and is listed in European markets such as Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Poland, and Ukraine among others. However, details about its debut in other regions aren't revealed yet.

To recall, the Huawei Y9s was spotted on the company's global site in November. The smartphone was also rumoured to debut in Pakistan with a price tag of PKR 34,999 (roughly Rs. 16,000).

Huawei P Smart Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei P Smart Pro runs Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1 on top and features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) TFT panel that has 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone has the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The triple rear camera setup of the P Smart Pro consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor that has an f/1.8 lens and 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens. There are also a 2-megapixel depth sensor along with an f/2.4 lens to enable portrait bokeh effects.

Huawei has provided 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage on the P Smart Pro that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the phone include an ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

The Huawei P Smart Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery that doesn't support any fast charging technology. Lastly, the phone measures 163.1x77.2x8.8mm and weighs 206 grams.

Huawei Y9s With Kirin 710F, Triple Rear Cameras Goes Official

Huawei Y9s Said to Be Global Variant of Honor 9X, Launch Soon With Pop-Up Selfie Camera

Huawei P Smart Pro

Huawei P Smart Pro

Display6.59-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 710F
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei P Smart Pro price, Huawei P Smart Pro specifications, Huawei P Smart Pro, Huawei
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
From Instagram to TikTok: Indians Wage Online Battle Against Citizenship Act
Huawei P Smart Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
