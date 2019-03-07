Technology News

Huawei P Smart+ (2019) With Triple Rear Camera Setup, Kirin 710 SoC Launched

, 07 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei P Smart+ (2019) With Triple Rear Camera Setup, Kirin 710 SoC Launched

Huawei P Smart+ (2019) runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9 on top

Highlights

  • Huawei P Smart+ 2019 sports an ultra wide angle camera sensor
  • It is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC and has 3GB of RAM
  • It runs EMUI 9 on top of Android 9 Pie

Huawei has silently launched a new smartphone dubbed the P Smart+ (2019). The new smartphone is very similar to the Huawei P Smart (2019) that the company had introduced earlier this year. There are a lot of similarities between the P Smart (2019) and the P Smart+ (2019). The P Smart + (2019) comes with a 6.21-inch display with a dewdrop notch, a 3400mAh battery; and is powered by Huawei's Kirin 710 SoC, same as the P Smart (2019). In terms of the differences, the new phone packs a triple camera setup at the back, whereas the P Smart (2019) only features a dual camera setup.

This new Huawei P Smart+ (2019) surfaced on the company's official website and is expected to go on sale over the coming weeks in markets around the world. There is no word on the pricing, however the P Smart (2019) was priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 20,300) at launch, so we can expect the newer model to be priced slightly higher.

Huawei P Smart+ (2019) specifications

As we mentioned earlier, the Huawei P Smart+ (2019) features a triple rear camera setup. This setup houses a 24-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra wide angle lens. At the front, the notch houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The camera has artificial intelligence (AI) built in and Huawei claims that it can identify over 500+ scenes and 22 categories in real-time. In comparison, the P Smart (2019) had a 13-megapixel primary shooter along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Huawei P Smart+ (2019) has a fingerprint scanner at the back next to the camera module. The phone is powered by Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, which includes an octa-core processor with four A73 cores and four A53 cores. Huawei has paired this SoC with 3GB of RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable by up to 512GB via the microSD card slot.

Huawei ships the phone with EMUI 9 on top of Android 9 Pie. The phone measures 155.2x73.4x7.95mm, and weighs about 160 grams. It will be offered in Starlight Blue and Midnight Black colours.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Huawei P Smart+ (2019)

Huawei P Smart+ (2019)

Display6.21-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera24-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3400mAh
Further reading: Huawei, Huawei P Smart Plus 2019
Aditya Shenoy Reviews gadgets during the week, enjoys long drives on the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long. More
Why ACT Fibernet Is Actually Looking Forward to the Jio GigaFiber Rollout
Huawei P Smart+ (2019) With Triple Rear Camera Setup, Kirin 710 SoC Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 5 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  2. Captain Marvel Is No Match for Wonder Woman, and That’s a Shame
  3. Fitbit Launches Lower-Cost Fitness Devices to Combat Samsung, Apple
  4. Google's Bolo App Seeks to Help Rural Indian Kids Enhance Reading Skills
  5. Samsung Galaxy M30 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  6. Why ACT Fibernet Is Actually Looking Forward to the Jio GigaFiber Rollout
  7. Mi TV 4A Pro 32 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  8. 'Paytm First' Loyalty Programme Takes on Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus
  9. Blaupunkt Launches New Range of Wireless and Wired Earphones in India
  10. Brace Yourselves for a Password-Free Web in the Near Future
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.