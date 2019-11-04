Technology News
Huawei P Smart (2020), Nova 6, MatePad Pro Renders Surface Online

Huawei Nova 6 is seen to sport a dual hole-punch display, whereas the MatePad Pro is leaked with a single hole-punch screen.

Updated: 4 November 2019 13:35 IST
Huawei P Smart (2020), Nova 6, MatePad Pro Renders Surface Online

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Huawei P Smart 2020 has no rear fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 6 renders show the two cut-outs for the selfie cameras
  • The MatePad Pro tablet also has a hole-punch display, dual rear cameras
  • Huawei P Smart 2020 is tipped to pack a 3,900mAh battery, up to 8GB RAM

Huawei P Smart (2020), Huawei Nova 6, and Huawei MatePad Pro have surfaced online in alleged renders. The Huawei P Smart (2020) was spotted on TENAA earlier and the Nova 6 was also leaked online sporting dual front cameras. All three upcoming products from Huawei have no launch date right now, but they all should become official in the coming months. The Huawei P Smart 2020 has a triple rear camera setup while the Huawei Nova 6 has a dual hole-punch display.

Android Headlines published the alleged renders of all the three devices – Huawei P Smart (2020), Huawei Nova 6, and Huawei MatePad Pro. Starting with the Huawei P Smart (2020), the leaked renders suggest a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically, a waterdrop-style notch up front, a slight chin at the bottom of the display, and gradient back panel finishes in Green and White. There's no rear fingerprint sensor in sight, suggesting an in-screen one. The volume rockers and power button are seen residing on the right edge.

As per a TENAA leak earlier, the Huawei P Smart (2020) is tipped to sport a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display, a 2.2GHz octa-core processor, up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, Android 9 Pie, and a 3,900mAh battery. As for the cameras, the phone will come equipped with a 48-megapixel primary camera, assisted by 8-megapixel secondary and 2-megapixel tertiary snappers, while a 16-megapixel camera will be present on the front.

Huawei Nova 6 4main Huawei Nova 6

Huawei Nova 6 render leak
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Coming to the Huawei Nova 6, the leaked render reiterates that the phone will sport a dual hole-punch display. There's also a slight chin seen at the bottom of the display, and the back of the phone hasn't been leaked in these fresh renders. However, a previous leak suggests a triple rear camera setup, a gradient rear finish, and no rear fingerprint sensor. The phone was also spotted in 3C database, where a 40W fast charger was listed to ship alongside. Huawei Nova 6 is reported to come with 5G support, and launch sometime in December.

Huawei matepad pro main Huawei MatePad Pro

Huawei MatePad Pro render leak
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Huawei is reportedly gearing up to launch another tablet into the market, and it will be called the MatePad Pro. Renders of this tablet has also been leaked by Android Headlines. The renders show a hole-punch display, with the cut-out placed on the top-right of the screen. At the back, the Huawei MatePad Pro is seen to sport a dual camera setup as well. It is seen to come in four colours – Orange, Blue. Purple, and White. Specifications of the tablet are unknown at the moment.

Comments

Further reading: Huawei P Smart 2020, Huawei Nova 6, Huawei MatePad Pro, Huawei
