Huawei P Smart (2019) smartphone has finally been launched, after being listed online. The smartphone is seen sporting a dewdrop-shaped notch, a dual camera setup aligned vertically, a rear fingerprint scanner, and a 3,400mAh battery. Earlier this month, the Huawei P Smart (2019) was listed on a French website with sale pegged for January 2019. Now, the smartphone's exact availability has also been announced by Huawei. The Huawei P Smart (2019) runs on EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie.

Huawei P Smart (2019) price, availability, design

Huawei hasn't revealed the official pricing of the Huawei P Smart (2019), but the smartphone is listed on Boulanger to be priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs, 20,300). Huawei has announced will be made available from January 10 onwards in the UK in Midnight Black, Aurora Blue, and Sapphire Blue colour options. Sale will commence via retail outlets like Carphone Warehouse, Vodafone, A1, Amazon, AO.com, Argos, Clove, Fonehouse, JLP, Jersey Telecom, SDG, Sky Mobile, Tesco Mobile and Virgin Mobile. EE will start selling it from January 11, and O2 and Three will sell it from mid-January.

Huawei P Smart (2019) is seen to sport a dewdrop-shaped notch up front, a slight chin at the bottom, and a dual rear camera setup aligned vertically. At the back, the smartphone is seen sporting a fingerprint sensor as well. The speaker grille, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Micro-USB port is situated on the bottom edge, and the volume and power buttons are housed on the left edge of the smartphone.

Huawei P Smart (2019) specifications

Coming to specifications, the Huawei P Smart (2019) runs on EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie. The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano/ microSD) device sports a 6.21-inch FHD+ (1080x2340 pixels) FullView TFT LCD dewdrop display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 415ppi pixel density, and 85 percent of the NTSC colour gamut. It is powered by the 12nm process-based 2.2GHz HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB RAM. Inbuilt storage offered is at 64GB, and the Boulanger site suggests that there is option to expand further using a hybrid microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

Imaging wise, the Huawei P Smart (2019) offers dual rear camera setup - with one 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.6 aperture and another 2-megapixel sensor with autofocus, Huawei AI image stabilisation and flash support. Up front, there is a 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus support with AI and AR capabilities.

The Huawei P Smart (2019) smartphone packs a 3,400mAh battery that claims to supports up to 10 hours of internet browsing on 4G networks, up to 18 hours of continuous video playback, and up to 96 hours of continuous music playback. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, NFC, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB OTG, FM Radio, GPS, and more. Dimensions of the device are at 155.20x73.40x7.95mm, and the Huawei P Smart (2019) weighs 160 grams. Sensors on board include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and gravity sensor.