Huawei is on a roll. After announcing the Enjoy 9 smartphone in China a day ago, a new smartphone has now been spotted on a French website. The Huawei P Smart (2019) has been listed on retail site Boulanger revealing design, specifications, and pricing details. The smartphone is seen sporting a waterdrop-shaped notch, a dual camera setup at the back and a rear fingerprint scanner as well. It is listed to be powered by the Kirin 710 SoC, and run on the latest Android 9 Pie software.

Huawei P Smart (2019) price, availability, design

The Huawei P Smart (2019) has been listed on Boulanger to be priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs, 20,300). The smartphone is up for sale, with delivery estimate pegged for January 2019. It is listed in Black and Blue colour options. As mentioned, the Huawei P Smart (2019) is seen to sport a waterdrop-shaped notch and a slight chin at the bottom of the display. At the back, there is a dual camera setup stacked vertically and a rear fingerprint sensor as well. The bottom edge is where the Micro-USB port, the speaker grille, and the 3.5mm audio jack reside, and the right edge is where the volume and power buttons sit.

Huawei P Smart (2019) specifications

Coming to specifications, the Huawei P Smart (2019) runs on EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie. The dual-SIM device sports a 6.21-inch FHD+ (1080x2340 pixels) FullView TFT LCD display. It is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB RAM. Inbuilt storage offered is at 64GB with the option to expand further using a hybrid microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

Imaging wise, the Huawei P Smart (2019) offers dual rear camera setup - with one 13-megapixel sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor with autofocus and flash support. Up front, there is a 8-megapixel sensor with fixed focus support. The smartphone packs a 3,400mAh battery and connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, NFC, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB OTG, FM Radio, GPS, and more. Dimensions of the device are at 155.20x73.40x8.0mm, and the Huawei P Smart (2019) weighs 160 grams.