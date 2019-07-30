Technology News
loading

Huawei Outsells Smartphone Rivals in China, Tightens Market Grip Amid US Spat: Canalys

Huawei shipped 37.3 million smartphones in China in the three months ended June, according to Canalys.

By | Updated: 30 July 2019 14:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Outsells Smartphone Rivals in China, Tightens Market Grip Amid US Spat: Canalys

China's Huawei Technologies cemented its dominance of the domestic smartphone market in the second quarter, with shipments and market share rising, as Chinese customers backed the embattled firm amid its trade fight with the United States.

Huawei, which was put on a trade blacklist by the United States since mid-May and was virtually barred from doing business there even earlier, shipped 37.3 million smartphones in China in the three months ended June, up 31 percent year-on-year, according to market research firm Canalys.

Its market share rose more than 10 percentage points to 38percent in the quarter, even as all other top vendors lost ground in the world's biggest smartphone market, the Canalys data showed.

Huawei was added by Washington to a so-called Entity List in May. The blacklisting has threatened to cut its access to essential US components and software such as the Google Android apps.

The addition to the list "caused uncertainty overseas" but the firm has been shifting its focus towards its home market, where it invested in an aggressive offline expansion to lure consumers with a patriotic sales pitch, said Canalys analyst Mo Jia.

Calls to support Huawei have consistently surfaced on Chinese social media on comment threads trailing news on the company.

Kitty Fok, who tracks China's smartphone sector at research firm IDC, said that consumers responded to the spat over Huawei with pro-China sentiment, which helped boost the brand's already-strong appeal in the country.

"The product itself is already well-recognised, and the trade war helped people feel like they need to support Huawei. The only worry was that they might not get the component supply, but in the end, they did," said Fok.

Huawei's second-quarter smartphone shipments surged even as overall Chinese smartphone shipments shrank. Smartphone shipments in China declined by 6 percent in the quarter to 97.6 million units, the 9th consecutive quarterly fall, according to Canalys.

Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi Corp and Apple Inc, the top four vendors behind Huawei, saw declines in shipments and market share in the quarter, Canalys said.

The second-quarter China shipments represented 64 percent of Huawei's total smartphone shipments in the quarter, it said.

"Clearly the international market is a risky one now, whereas in China, where the Android ecosystem is most mature, in terms of sales channels and software income, Huawei has clear advantage in price negotiation," said Canalys analyst Jia.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei
Redmi K20 Pro Summer Honey White Colour Variant Launched, Sales Start on August 1: Price, Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A80 Update Brings Autofocus to Selfie Mode, July Android Security Patch: Report
Huawei Outsells Smartphone Rivals in China, Tightens Market Grip Amid US Spat: Canalys
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K20 Pro Summer Honey White Colour Variant Launched
  2. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System Reportedly Confirmed to Arrive Soon
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 31 in India
  4. Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Realme Online Store Today
  5. All You Need to Know About eFootball PES 2020 Demo
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Official Renders in Red, Green Colour Variant Leaked
  7. Realme 3 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, and More to Be Discounted During Realme Sale
  8. Sony A9G Bravia 4K OLED Android TV Launched in India
  9. Avengers: Endgame Now Available on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube in India
  10. Google Confirms Paying People $5 to Scan Their Face for Pixel 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A80 Update Brings Autofocus to Selfie Mode, July Android Security Patch: Report
  2. Amazon Said to Be Launching Online Food Delivery Service in India to Rival Swiggy, Zomato
  3. Huawei Outsells Smartphone Rivals in China, Tightens Market Grip Amid US Spat: Canalys
  4. Redmi K20 Pro Summer Honey White Colour Variant Launched, Sales Start on August 1: Price, Specifications
  5. Nintendo Sells 2.1 Million Switch Consoles in Q2, Sees Profit Drop
  6. MediaTek Helio G90, Helio G90T SoCs Launched for Gaming Smartphones
  7. Huawei H1 Revenue Growth Accelerates Despite US Sanctions
  8. Sony A9G Bravia 4K OLED Android TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,69,900 Onwards
  9. Avengers: Endgame Now Available on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube in India
  10. Huawei Nova 5 Series Sales Cross 2 Million Units in a Month
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.