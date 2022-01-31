Huawei Nova Y9a has been launched as the company's latest smartphone. It features a pop-up selfie camera along with a quad rear camera setup housing a 64-megapixel primary camera. Huawei Nova Y9a is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a 6.63-inch LCD display without a notch, courtesy its pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone has been launched in South Africa and the company is yet to bring the smartphone to other regions.

Huawei Nova Y9a price, availability

Huawei Nova Y9a is priced at ZAR 6,499 (roughly Rs. 31,300) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The smartphone is available for pre-orders in Midnight Black, Sakura Pink, and Space Silver. Huawei is yet to announce its plans to launch the smartphone in other markets, including India.

Huawei Nova Y9a specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova Y9a runs on Android 10, with the company's EMUI 10.1 skin on top. The smartphone sports a 6.63-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) TFT LCD display with a ‘notch-less' design. Huawei Nova Y9a is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and 8GB of RAM.

Huawei Nova Y9a is equipped with a quad rear camera setup, featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens with a 120-degree field of view, and two 2-megapixel macro and depth cameras with an f/2.4 aperture lens each. In the front is a 16-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

The smartphone comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded (up to 256GB) via a microSD card slot. Huawei Nova Y9a comes with support for 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ AGPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the smartphone include ambient light sensor, gyroscope, compass, and gravity sensor. Huawei Nova Y9a packs a 4,300mAh battery and comes with support for 40W charging over USB Type-C. The smartphone measures 163.5x76.5x8.95mm and weighs 197 grams.