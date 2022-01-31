Technology News
Huawei Nova Y9a With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Pop-up Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Nova Y9a sports a 6.63-inch LCD display without a notch or hole-punch for the selfie camera

By David Delima | Updated: 31 January 2022 11:02 IST
Huawei Nova Y9a With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Pop-up Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Nova Y9a features a 64-megapixel quad camera setup

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova Y9a was launched with EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10
  • The smartphone is powered by a 4,300mAh battery
  • Huawei Nova Y9a comes in a single 8GB RAM +128GB storage model

Huawei Nova Y9a has been launched as the company's latest smartphone. It features a pop-up selfie camera along with a quad rear camera setup housing a 64-megapixel primary camera. Huawei Nova Y9a is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a 6.63-inch LCD display without a notch, courtesy its pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone has been launched in South Africa and the company is yet to bring the smartphone to other regions.

Huawei Nova Y9a price, availability

Huawei Nova Y9a is priced at ZAR 6,499 (roughly Rs. 31,300) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The smartphone is available for pre-orders in Midnight Black, Sakura Pink, and Space Silver. Huawei is yet to announce its plans to launch the smartphone in other markets, including India.

Huawei Nova Y9a specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova Y9a runs on Android 10, with the company's EMUI 10.1 skin on top. The smartphone sports a 6.63-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) TFT LCD display with a ‘notch-less' design. Huawei Nova Y9a is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and 8GB of RAM.

Huawei Nova Y9a is equipped with a quad rear camera setup, featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens with a 120-degree field of view, and two 2-megapixel macro and depth cameras with an f/2.4 aperture lens each. In the front is a 16-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

The smartphone comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded (up to 256GB) via a microSD card slot. Huawei Nova Y9a comes with support for 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ AGPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the smartphone include ambient light sensor, gyroscope, compass, and gravity sensor. Huawei Nova Y9a packs a 4,300mAh battery and comes with support for 40W charging over USB Type-C. The smartphone measures 163.5x76.5x8.95mm and weighs 197 grams.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Huawei Nova Y9a

Huawei Nova Y9a

Display 6.63-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8MB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Huawei Nova Y9a With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Pop-up Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
