Huawei Nova Y60 has launched officially in South Africa. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and has a triple camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel main camera. The phone features a waterdrop-style notch display and packs a 5,000mAh battery. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Huawei Nova Y60 and it integrates company's Histen 6.1 audio technology and panoramic 3D sound enhancement for an immersive gameplay experience. The phone has launched in two colour options.

Huawei Nova Y60 price, sale

The new Huawei Nova Y60 is priced at ZAR 3,099 (roughly Rs. 15,300) for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The phone comes in Crush Green and Midnight Black colour options. The Huawei Nova Y60 is up for pre-orders on the company's official site and sale will begin from September 1. Pre-order offers include a free Bluetooth headset worth ZAR 699 (roughly Rs. 3,400) and free HUAWEI CM510 Mini Speaker Emerald Green worth ZAR 599 (roughly Rs. 2,900).

Huawei Nova Y60 specifications

On the specifications front, the Huawei Nova Y60 runs on EMUI 11.01 based on Android 10. The phone features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) TFT LCD display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC. It packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage is further expandable using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

As for optics, the Huawei Nova Y60 has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 13-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. In the front, the phone features an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for video calls and selfies.

Huawei Nova Y60 packs a 5,000mAh battery and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, and GPS. Sensors onboard include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and gravity sensor.